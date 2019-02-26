Today is Tuesday, Feb. 26, the 57th day of 2019. There are 308 days left in the year.
Today's Highlight in History:
On Feb. 26, 1904, the United States and Panama proclaimed a treaty under which the U.S. agreed to undertake efforts to build a ship canal across the Panama isthmus.
On this date:
In 1616, astronomer Galileo Galilei met with a Roman Inquisition official, Cardinal Robert Bellarmine, who ordered him to abandon the "heretical" concept of heliocentrism.
In 1829, Levi Strauss, whose company manufactured the first blue jeans, was born in Buttenheim, Bavaria, Germany.
In 1919, President Woodrow Wilson signed a congressional act establishing Grand Canyon National Park in Arizona.
In 1952, Prime Minister Winston Churchill announced that Britain had developed its own atomic bomb.
In 1993, a truck bomb built by Islamic extremists exploded in the parking garage of the North Tower of New York's World Trade Center, killing six people and injuring more than 1,000 others.
In 1998, a jury in Amarillo, Texas, rejected an $11 million lawsuit brought by Texas cattlemen who blamed Oprah Winfrey's talk show for a price fall after a segment on food safety that included a discussion about mad cow disease.
Ten years ago: President Barack Obama laid out his first budget plan, predicting a federal deficit of $1.75 trillion.
Five years ago: President Barack Obama, speaking in St. Paul, Minnesota, said he would ask Congress for $300 billion to update aging roads and railways.
One year ago: President Donald Trump, who had been highly critical of the law enforcement response to the Florida school shooting, told a roomful of governors at the White House that if he had been there, he would have rushed in, unarmed.
Today's Birthdays: Game show host Tom Kennedy is 92. Country-rock musician Paul Cotton (Poco) is 76. Singer Mitch Ryder is 74. Actress Marta Kristen (TV: "Lost in Space") is 74. Rock musician Jonathan Cain (Journey) is 69. Singer Michael Bolton is 66. Bandleader John McDaniel is 58. Actress Jennifer Grant is 53. Rock musician Tim Commerford (Audioslave) is 51. Singer Erykah Badu is 48. Rhythm-and-blues singer Rico Wade (Society of Soul) is 47. Rhythm-and-blues singer Kyle Norman (Jagged Edge) is 44. Rock musician Chris Culos (O.A.R.) is 40. Rhythm-and-blues singer Corinne Country singer Rodney Hayden is 39. Tennis player Li Na is 37. Latin singer Natalia Lafourcade is 35. Actor Alex Heartman is 29. Actress Taylor Dooley is 26.
Thought for Today: "Only the mediocrities of life hide behind the alibi 'in conference.' The great of this earth are not only simple but accessible." — Isaac Frederick Marcosson, American journalist (1876-1961).