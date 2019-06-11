Today is Tuesday, June 11, the 162nd day of 2019. There are 203 days left in the year.
Today's Highlight in History:
On June 11, 2001, Timothy McVeigh, 33, was executed by injection at the federal prison in Terre Haute, Indiana, for the 1995 Oklahoma City bombing that killed 168 people.
On this date:
In 1770, Captain James Cook, commander of the British ship Endeavour, "discovered" the Great Barrier Reef off Australia by running onto it.
In 1776, the Continental Congress formed a committee to draft a Declaration of Independence calling for freedom from Britain.
In 1955, in motor racing's worst disaster, more than 80 people were killed during the 24 Hours of Le Mans in France when two of the cars collided and crashed into spectators.
In 1978, Joseph Freeman Jr. became the first black priest ordained in the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints.
In 1985, Karen Ann Quinlan, the comatose patient whose case prompted a historic right-to-die court decision, died in Morris Plains, New Jersey, at age 31.
In 1986, the John Hughes comedy "Ferris Bueller's Day Off," starring Matthew Broderick, was released by Paramount Pictures.
In 1993, the U.S. Supreme Court unanimously ruled that people who commit "hate crimes" motivated by bigotry may be sentenced to extra punishment; the court also ruled religious groups had a constitutional right to sacrifice animals in worship services.
Ten years ago: With swine flu reported in more than 70 nations, the World Health Organization declared the first global flu pandemic in 41 years.
Five years ago: During a Capitol Hill hearing, Defense Secretary Chuck Hagel aggressively defended the secret prisoner exchange of five Taliban detainees for Sgt. Bowe Bergdahl, telling Congress that the risks were too great and the situation too uncertain for the administration to tell lawmakers about the plan.
One year ago: U.S. and North Korean officials met at a hotel in Singapore to negotiate on the eve of the first summit between a U.S. president and a North Korean leader.
Today's Birthdays: Former U.S. Rep. Charles B. Rangel, D-N.Y., is 89. Comedian Johnny Brown is 82. International Motorsports Hall of Famer Jackie Stewart is 80. Singer Joey Dee is 79. Actress Adrienne Barbeau is 74. Rock musician Frank Beard (ZZ Top) is 70. Animal rights activist Ingrid Newkirk is 70. Rock singer Donnie Van Zant is 67. Pro Football Hall of Famer Joe Montana is 63. Actor Hugh Laurie is 60. TV personality Mehmet Oz, M.D., is 59. Actress Clare Carey is 52. Actor Peter Dinklage is 50. Country musician Smilin' Jay McDowell is 50. Actor Lenny Jacobson is 45. Rock musician Tai Anderson (Third Day) is 43. Christian rock musician Ryan Shrout is 39. Actor Shia LaBeouf is 33.
Thought for Today: "People do not believe lies because they have to, but because they want to." — Malcolm Muggeridge, British author and commentator (1903-1990).