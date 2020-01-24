Today in History

Five years ago: President Barack Obama condemned the murder of Japanese hostage Haruna Yukawa by the Islamic State group and called for the immediate release of another Japanese hostage, journalist Kenji Goto (Goto was beheaded by his captors days later).

One year ago: Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro called home all Venezuelan diplomats from the United States and closed its embassy, a day after ordering all U.S. diplomats out of the country; the Trump administration had said the order wasn’t legal because the U.S. now recognized opposition leader Juan Guaido, and not Maduro, as Venezuela’s legitimate leader. The Senate voted down competing Democratic and Republican plans for ending a 34-day partial government shutdown, but the setbacks prompted bipartisan talks aimed at temporarily halting the longest-ever closure of federal agencies.