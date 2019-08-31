Today is Saturday, Aug. 31, the 243rd day of 2019. There are 122 days left in the year.
Today's Highlight in History:
On Aug. 31, 1986, 82 people were killed when an Aeromexico jetliner and a small private plane collided over Cerritos, California. The Soviet passenger ship Admiral Nakhimov collided with a merchant vessel in the Black Sea, causing both to sink; up to 448 people reportedly died.
On this date:
In 1888, Mary Ann Nichols, believed to be the first victim of "Jack the Ripper," was found slain in London's East End.
In 1935, President Franklin D. Roosevelt signed an act prohibiting the export of U.S. arms to belligerents.
In 1939, the first issue of Marvel Comics, featuring the Human Torch, was published by Timely Publications in New York.
In 1969, boxer Rocky Marciano died in a light airplane crash in Iowa, a day before his 46th birthday.
In 1972, at the Munich Summer Olympics, American swimmer Mark Spitz won his fourth and fifth gold medals in the 100-meter butterfly and 800-meter freestyle relay; Soviet gymnast Olga Korbut won gold medals in floor exercise and the balance beam.
In 1997, Prince Charles brought Princess Diana home for the last time, escorting the body of his former wife to a Britain that was shocked, grief-stricken and angered by her death in a Paris traffic accident earlier that day.
Ten years ago: Extremely dangerous and strengthening Hurricane Jimena roared toward Mexico's resort-studded Baja California Peninsula. Walt Disney Co. announced it was acquiring comic book giant Marvel Entertainment for $4 billion.
Five years ago: On the Sunday talk shows, leaders of the House and Senate intelligence committees prodded President Barack Obama to take decisive action against what they said were growing threats from Islamic State militants on U.S. soil.
One year ago: At a memorial in the U.S. Capitol Rotunda, congressional leaders saluted the late Arizona Republican Sen. John McCain as a model of service in war and peace and "one of the bravest souls our nation has ever produced." Aretha Franklin, the "Queen of Soul," was laid to rest after an eight-hour funeral at a Detroit church.
Today's Birthdays: Rock musician Jerry Allison (Buddy Holly and the Crickets) is 80. Actor Jack Thompson is 79. Violinist Itzhak Perlman is 74. Singer Van Morrison is 74. Rock musician Rudolf Schenker (The Scorpions) is 71. Actor Richard Gere is 70. Actor Stephen Henderson is 70. Rock singer Glenn Tilbrook (Squeeze) is 62. Rock musician Gina Schock (The Go-Go's) is 62. Singer Tony DeFranco (The DeFranco Family) is 60. Rhythm-and-blues musician Larry Waddell (Mint Condition) is 56. Actor Jaime P. Gomez is 54. Rock musician Jeff Russo (Tonic) is 50. Singer-composer Deborah Gibson is 49. Rock musician Greg Richling (Wallflowers) is 49. Actor Chris Tucker is 47. Actress Sara Ramirez is 44. Rhythm-and-blues singer Tamara (Trina & Tamara) is 42.
Thought for Today: "When you pray, rather let your heart be without words than your words without heart." — John Bunyan (1628-1688).