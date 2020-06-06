Today in History

Ten years ago: The Vatican released a working paper which said the international community was ignoring the plight of Christians in the Middle East, and that the Israeli-Palestinian conflict, the war in Iraq and political instability in Lebanon had forced thousands to flee the region. .

Five years ago: Two convicted murderers escaped from the maximum-security Clinton Correctional Facility in upstate New York (Richard Matt ended up being shot dead by authorities while David Sweat was recaptured).

One year ago: After two days of intense criticism, Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden reversed course and declared that he no longer supported a long-standing congressional ban on the use of federal health money to pay for abortions.