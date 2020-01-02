Today is Thursday, Jan. 2, the second day of 2020. There are 364 days left in the year.
Today's Highlight in History:
On Jan. 2, 1960, Sen. John F. Kennedy of Massachusetts launched his successful bid for the presidency.
On this date:
In 1788, Georgia became the fourth state to ratify the U.S. Constitution.
In 1900, U.S. Secretary of State John Hay announced the "Open Door Policy" to facilitate trade with China.
In 1965, New York Jets owner Sonny Werblin signed University of Alabama quarterback Joe Namath to a contract reportedly worth $427,000.
In 1967, Republican Ronald Reagan took the oath of office as the new governor of California in a ceremony that took place in Sacramento shortly just after midnight.
In 1974, President Richard Nixon signed legislation requiring states to limit highway speeds to 55 miles an hour as a way of conserving gasoline in the face of an OPEC oil embargo. (The 55 mph limit was effectively phased out in 1987; federal speed limits were abolished in 1995.)
In 1983, the original Broadway production of the musical "Annie" closed after a run of 2,377 performances.
In 2018, Sen. Al Franken formally resigned from the Senate a month after the Minnesota Democrat announced his plan to leave Congress amid a series of sexual misconduct allegations. NBC News announced that Hoda Kotb would be the co-anchor of the first two hours of the "Today" show, replacing Matt Lauer following his firing due to sexual misconduct allegations.
Ten years ago: President Barack Obama, in his weekly Internet and radio address, said an al-Qaida affiliate in Yemen apparently ordered the failed Christmas Day bombing plot against a U.S. airliner.
Five years ago: The United States imposed fresh sanctions on North Korea, targeting the North's defense industry and spy service in an attempt to punish Pyongyang for a crippling cyberattack against Sony.
One year ago: At a closed-door meeting between President Donald Trump and congressional leaders, neither side budged on Trump’s demand for billions of dollars to build a wall along the U.S. border with Mexico, as the partial government shutdown continued through a 12th day.
Today's Birthdays: TV host Jack Hanna is 73. Actress Wendy Phillips is 68. Actress Cynthia Sikes is 66. Actress Gabrielle Carteris is 59. Movie director Todd Haynes is 59. Retired MLB All-Star pitcher David Cone is 57. Baseball Hall of Famer Edgar Martinez is 57. Actress Tia Carrere is 53. Actor Cuba Gooding Jr. is 52. Model Christy Turlington is 51. Actor Taye Diggs is 49. Actress Renee Elise Goldsberry is 49. Rock singer Doug Robb (Hoobastank) is 45. Actor Dax Shepard is 45. Actress Paz Vega is 44. Country musician Chris Hartman is 42. Ballroom dancer Karina Smirnoff (TV: "Dancing with the Stars") is 42. Rock musician Jerry DePizzo Jr. (O.A.R.) is 41. Rhythm-and-blues singer Kelton Kessee (IMX) is 39. Actor Peter Gadiot is 35. Jazz singer-musician Trombone Shorty is 34. Singer-songwriter Mandy Harvey (TV: "America's Got Talent") is 32. Rhythm-and-blues singer-rapper Bryson Tiller is 27.
Thought for Today: "Love doesn't grow on trees like apples in Eden — it's something you have to make. And you must use your imagination too." — Joyce Cary, Anglo-Irish author (1888-1957).