Today is Thursday, Aug. 29, the 241st day of 2019. There are 124 days left in the year.
Today's Highlight in History:
On Aug. 29, 1944, 15,000 American troops of the 28th Infantry Division marched down the Champs Elysees in Paris as the French capital continued to celebrate its liberation from the Nazis.
On this date:
In 1862, the Bureau of Engraving and Printing began operations at the United States Treasury.
In 1877, the second president of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints, Brigham Young, died in Salt Lake City, Utah, at age 76.
In 1958, pop superstar Michael Jackson was born in Gary, Indiana.
In 1966, the Beatles concluded their fourth American tour with their last public concert, held at Candlestick Park in San Francisco.
In 1972, swimmer Mark Spitz of the United States won the third of his seven gold medals at the Munich Olympics, finishing first in the 200-meter freestyle.
In 1982, Academy Award-winning actress Ingrid Bergman died in London on her 67th birthday.
In 1996, the Democratic National Convention in Chicago nominated Al Gore for a second term as vice president.
In 2005, Hurricane Katrina hit the Gulf Coast near Buras, Louisiana, bringing floods that devastated New Orleans. More than 1,800 people in the region died.
Ten years ago: Funeral services were held in Boston for Sen. Edward M. Kennedy, who was eulogized by President Barack Obama; hours later, Kennedy's remains were buried at Arlington National Cemetery outside Washington.
Five years ago: A federal judge threw out new Texas abortion restrictions that would have effectively closed more than a dozen clinics statewide in a victory for opponents of tough new anti-abortion laws sweeping across the U.S. (The Supreme Court later struck down parts of the Texas anti-abortion measure as an "undue burden" on access to abortion.)
One year ago: Sen. John McCain was remembered as a "true American hero" at a crowded service at the North Phoenix Baptist Church after a motorcade carried McCain's body from the state Capitol. Kanye West apologized on a Chicago radio station (WGCI) for calling slavery a "choice."
Today's Birthdays: Actress Betty Lynn (TV: "The Andy Griffith Show") is 93. Movie director William Friedkin is 84. Actor Elliott Gould is 81. Actress Deborah Van Valkenburgh is 67. Dancer-choreographer Mark Morris is 63. Country musician Dan Truman (Diamond Rio) is 63. Actress Rebecca DeMornay is 60. Rhythm-and-blues singer Carl Martin (Shai) is 49. Actress Carla Gugino is 48. Rock musician Kyle Cook (Matchbox Twenty) is 44. Actor John Hensley is 42. Actress Kate Simses is 40. Rock musician David Desrosiers (Simple Plan) is 39. Rapper A+ is 37. Actress Jennifer Landon is 36. Actor Jeffrey Licon is 34. Actress-singer Lea Michele is 33. Actress Charlotte Ritchie is 30. Actress Nicole Gale Anderson is 29. MLB pitcher Noah Syndergaard is 27. Rock singer Liam Payne (One Direction) is 26.
Thought for Today: "Be yourself. The world worships the original." — Ingrid Bergman (1915-1982).