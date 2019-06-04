Today is Tuesday, June 4, the 155th day of 2019. There are 210 days left in the year.
Today's Highlight in History:
On June 4, 1942, the World War II Battle of Midway began, resulting in a decisive American victory against Japan and marking the turning point of the war in the Pacific.
On this date:
In 1919, Congress approved the 19th Amendment to the U.S. Constitution, guaranteeing citizens the right to vote regardless of their gender, and sent it to the states for ratification.
In 1990, Dr. Jack Kevorkian carried out his first publicly assisted suicide, helping Janet Adkins, a 54-year-old Alzheimer's patient from Portland, Oregon, end her life in Oakland County, Michigan.
In 1998, a federal judge sentenced Terry Nichols to life in prison for his role in the 1995 bombing of the Alfred P. Murrah Federal Building in Oklahoma City.
In 2000, President Bill Clinton and Russian President Putin ended their summit by conceding differences on missile defense, agreeing to dispose of weapons-grade plutonium and pledging early warning of missile and space launches.
In 2003, Martha Stewart stepped down as head of her media empire, hours after federal prosecutors in New York charged her with obstruction of justice, conspiracy, securities fraud and lying to investigators.
Ten years ago: Speaking at Cairo University, President Barack Obama called for a "new beginning between the United States and Muslims" and said together, they could confront violent extremism across the globe.
Five years ago: On the second day of a visit to Poland, President Barack Obama held up the nation as a guidepost for neighboring Ukraine as it sought to fend off a pro-Russian insurgency.
One year ago: President Donald Trump claimed that he had an "absolute right" to pardon himself, but that it wouldn't be necessary because he had "done nothing wrong;" Trump also tweeted that the Justice Department's appointment of a special counsel in the Russia probe was "totally unconstitutional."
Today's Birthdays: Sex therapist and media personality Dr. Ruth Westheimer is 91. Actor Bruce Dern is 83. Musician Roger Ball is 75. Actress-singer Michelle Phillips is 75. Jazz musician Anthony Braxton is 74. Rock musician Danny Brown (The Fixx) is 68. Actor Parker Stevenson is 67. Blues singer-musician Tinsley Ellis is 62. Actress Julie Gholson is 61. Actor Eddie Velez is 61. Singer-musician El DeBarge is 58. Actress Julie White is 58. Actress Lindsay Frost is 57. Actor Sean Pertwee is 55. Former tennis player Andrea Jaeger is 54. Opera singer Cecilia Bartoli is 53. Actor-comedian Russell Brand is 44. Actress Angelina Jolie is 44. Country musician Dean Berner (Edens Edge) is 38. Model Bar Refaeli is 34. Olympic gold medal figure skater Evan Lysacek is 34.
Thought for Today: "When you betray somebody else, you also betray yourself." — Isaac Bashevis Singer, Polish-born American Nobel Prize-winning author (1904-1991).