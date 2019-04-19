Today is Friday, April 19, the 109th day of 2019. There are 256 days left in the year.
Today's Highlight in History:
On April 19, 1995, a truck bomb destroyed the Alfred P. Murrah Federal Building in Oklahoma City, killing 168 people. (Bomber Timothy McVeigh, who prosecutors said had planned the attack as revenge for the Waco siege of two years earlier, was convicted of federal murder charges and executed in 2001.)
On this date:
In 1775, the American Revolutionary War began with the battles of Lexington and Concord.
In 1865, a funeral was held at the White House for President Abraham Lincoln, assassinated five days earlier; his coffin was then taken to the U.S. Capitol for a private memorial service in the Rotunda.
In 1966, Bobbi Gibb, 23, became the first woman to run the Boston Marathon at a time when only men were allowed to participate.
In 1993, the 51-day siege at the Branch Davidian compound near Waco, Texas, ended as fire destroyed the structure after federal agents began smashing their way in; about 80 people, including two dozen children and sect leader David Koresh, were killed.
In 1994, a Los Angeles jury awarded $3.8 million to beaten motorist Rodney King.
In 2005, Cardinal Joseph Ratzinger of Germany was elected pope in the first conclave of the new millennium; he took the name Benedict XVI.
Ten years ago: The Summit of the Americas wrapped up in Trinidad and Tobago; afterward, President Barack Obama held a news conference in which he defended his brand of world politics, saying he "strengthens our hand" by reaching out to enemies of the United States.
Five years ago: The captain of a ferry that sank off the coast of South Korea, leaving more than 300 dead, was arrested on suspicion of negligence and abandoning people in need.
One year ago: Raul Castro turned over Cuba's presidency to Miguel Mario Diaz-Canel Bermudez, the first non-Castro to hold Cuba's top government office since the 1959 revolution led by Fidel Castro and his younger brother Raul.
Today's Birthdays: Actress Elinor Donahue is 82. Rock musician Alan Price (The Animals) is 77. Actor Tim Curry is 73. Pop singer Mark "Flo" Volman (The Turtles; Flo and Eddie) is 72. Former tennis player Sue Barker is 63. Motorsports Hall of Famer Al Unser Jr. is 57. Actor Tom Wood is 56. Recording executive Suge Knight is 54. Singer-songwriter Dar Williams is 52. Actress Kim Hawthorne (TV: "Greenleaf") is 51. Actress Ashley Judd is 51. Singer Bekka Bramlett is 51. Latin pop singer Luis Miguel is 49. Jazz singer Madeleine Peyroux is 45. Actor James Franco is 41. Actress Kate Hudson is 40. Actor Hayden Christensen is 38. Actress Catalina Sandino Moreno is 38. Actress-comedian Ali Wong is 37.
Thought for Today: "Never one thing and seldom one person can make for a success. It takes a number of them merging into one perfect whole." — Marie Dressler, Canadian actress (1869-1934).