Today is Tuesday, Aug. 27, the 239th day of 2019. There are 126 days left in the year.
Today's Highlight in History:
On Aug. 27, 2008, Barack Obama was nominated for president by the Democratic National Convention in Denver.
On this date:
In 1776, the Battle of Long Island began during the Revolutionary War as British troops attacked American forces who ended up being forced to retreat two days later.
In 1964, President Lyndon Baines Johnson accepted his party's nomination for a term in his own right, telling the Democratic National Convention in Atlantic City, New Jersey, "Let us join together in giving every American the fullest life which he can hope for."
In 1967, Brian Epstein, manager of the Beatles, was found dead in his London flat from an accidental overdose of sleeping pills; he was 32.
In 1979, British war hero Lord Louis Mountbatten and three other people, including his 14-year-old grandson Nicholas, were killed off the coast of Ireland in a boat explosion claimed by the Irish Republican Army.
In 2005, Coastal residents jammed freeways and gas stations as they rushed to get out of the way of Hurricane Katrina, which was headed toward New Orleans.
Ten years ago: Mourners filed past the closed casket of the late Sen. Edward Kennedy at the John F. Kennedy Presidential Library and Museum in Boston. Jaycee Lee Dugard, kidnapped when she was 11, was reunited with her mother 18 years after her abduction in South Lake Tahoe, California.
Five years ago: Both Israel's prime minister and Hamas declared victory in the Gaza war, though their competing claims left questions over future terms of their uneasy peace still lingering.
One year ago: Under pressure to take part in the national remembrance of the late Arizona Sen. John McCain, with whom he had feuded, President Donald Trump tersely recognized McCain's "service to our country" and re-lowered the White House flag, which had been at half-staff only briefly after McCain's death.
Today's Birthdays: Bluegrass singer-musician J.D. Crowe is 82. Actress Tuesday Weld is 76. Rock singer-musician Tim Bogert is 75. Country musician Jeff Cook is 70. Actor Paul Reubens is 67. Rock musician Alex Lifeson (Rush) is 66. Actor Peter Stormare is 66. Actress Diana Scarwid is 64. Rock musician Glen Matlock (The Sex Pistols) is 63. Gospel singer Yolanda Adams is 58. Movie director Tom Ford (Film: "Nocturnal Animals") is 58. Writer-producer Dean Devlin is 57. Rock musician Mike Johnson is 54. Rap musician Bobo (Cypress Hill) is 52. Country singer Colt Ford is 50. Actress Chandra Wilson is 50. Rock musician Tony Kanal (No Doubt) is 49. Actress Sarah Chalke is 43. Actor RonReaco (correct) Lee is 43. Rapper Mase is 42. Actress-singer Demetria McKinney is 41. Actor Aaron Paul is 40. Rock musician Jon Siebels (Eve 6) is 40. Actor Shaun Weiss is 40. Contemporary Christian musician Megan Garrett (Casting Crowns) is 39. Actor Kyle Lowder is 39.
Thought for Today: "Reality can destroy the dream; why shouldn't the dream destroy reality?" — G.E. Moore, British philosopher (1873-1958).