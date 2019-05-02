Today is Thursday, May 2, the 122nd day of 2019. There are 243 days left in the year.
Today's Highlight in History:
On May 2, 2011, Osama bin Laden was killed by elite American forces at his Pakistan compound, then quickly buried at sea after a decade on the run.
On this date:
In 1519, artist Leonardo da Vinci died at Cloux, France, at age 67.
In 1536, Anne Boleyn, second wife of King Henry VIII, was arrested and charged with adultery; she was beheaded 17 days later.
In 1908, the original version of "Take Me Out to the Ball Game," with music by Albert Von Tilzer and lyrics by Jack Norworth, was published by Von Tilzer's York Music Co.
In 1927, the U.S. Supreme Court, in Buck v. Bell, upheld 8-1 a Virginia law allowing the forced sterilization of people to promote the "health of the patient and the welfare of society."
In 1941, General Mills began shipping its new cereal, "Cheerioats," to six test markets. (The cereal was later renamed "Cheerios.")
In 1968, "The Odd Couple," the movie version of the Neil Simon comedy starring Jack Lemmon and Walter Matthau, opened in New York.
In 1982, the Weather Channel made its debut.
Ten years ago: The Dallas Cowboys' tent-like practice structure collapsed during a severe storm in Irving, Texas; a dozen people were hurt, including scouting assistant Rich Behm, who was left paralyzed from the waist down, and special teams coach Joe DeCamillis, whose neck was broken.
Five years ago: President Barack Obama and German Chancellor Angela Merkel met at the White House, where they threatened tough sanctions on broad swaths of Russia's economy if Moscow disrupted Ukraine's May 25 presidential elections.
One year ago: Attorney Rudy Giuliani said President Donald Trump had reimbursed his personal lawyer for $130,000 in hush money paid to a porn actress days before the 2016 presidential election, comments that appeared to contradict Trump's past claims that he didn't know the source of the money.
Today's Birthdays: Singer Engelbert Humperdinck is 83. Former International Olympic Committee President Jacques Rogge is 77. Actress-activist Bianca Jagger is 74. Country singer R.C. Bannon is 74. Actor David Suchet is 73. Singer-songwriter Larry Gatlin is 71. Rock singer Lou Gramm (Foreigner) is 69. Actress Christine Baranski is 67. Singer Angela Bofill is 65. Fashion designer Donatella Versace is 64. Actor Brian Tochi is 60. Movie director Stephen Daldry is 59. Country singer Ty Herndon is 57. Actress Mitzi Kapture is 57. Commentator Mika Brzezinski is 52. Indiana Gov. Eric Holcomb is 51. Rock musician Todd Sucherman (Styx) is 50. Wrestler-turned-actor Dwayne Johnson (AKA The Rock) is 47. Soccer player David Beckham is 44.
Thought for Today: "Have you ever observed that we pay much more attention to a wise passage when it is quoted than when we read it in the original author?" — Philip G. Hamerton, English artist and essayist (1834-1894).