Today is Friday, July 26, the 207th day of 2019. There are 158 days left in the year.
Today's Highlight in History:
On July 26, 2016, Hillary Clinton became the first woman to be nominated for president by a major political party at the Democratic National Convention in Philadelphia.
On this date:
In 1775, the Continental Congress established a Post Office and appointed Benjamin Franklin its Postmaster-General.
In 1956, the Italian liner Andrea Doria sank off New England, some 11 hours after colliding with the Swedish liner Stockholm; at least 51 people died.
In 1990, President George H.W. Bush signed the Americans with Disabilities Act.
In 2013, Ariel Castro, the man who'd imprisoned three women in his Cleveland home, subjecting them to a decade of rapes and beatings, pleaded guilty to 937 counts in a deal to avoid the death penalty. (Castro later committed suicide in prison.)
In 2017, President Donald Trump announced on Twitter that he would not "accept or allow" transgender people to serve in the U.S. military. (After a legal battle, the Defense Department approved a new policy requiring most individuals to serve in their birth gender.)
Ten years ago: Sarah Palin stepped down as governor of Alaska to write a book and build a right-of-center coalition, but left her long-term political plans unclear.
Five years ago: Hamas resumed rocket fire on Israel after rejecting its offer to extend a humanitarian cease-fire, the latest setback in international efforts to negotiate an end to the Gaza war.
One year ago: As a deadline set by a federal judge arrived, the Trump administration said more than 1,800 children who were separated from their families at the U.S-Mexico border had been reunited with parents and sponsors; hundreds more remained apart.
Today's Birthdays: Actor Robert Colbert is 88. Actress-singer Darlene Love is 78. Rock star Mick Jagger is 76. Movie director Peter Hyams is 76. Actress Helen Mirren is 74. Rock musician Roger Taylor (Queen) is 70. Actress Susan George is 69. Olympic gold medal figure skater Dorothy Hamill is 63. Actress Nana Visitor is 62. Actor Kevin Spacey is 60. Rock singer Gary Cherone is 58. Actress Sandra Bullock is 55. Actor-comedian Danny Woodburn is 55. Rock singer Jim Lindberg (Pennywise) is 54. Actor Jeremy Piven is 54. Rapper-reggae singer Wayne Wonder is 53. Actor Jason Statham is 52. Actor Cress Williams is 49. TV host Chris Harrison is 48. Actress Kate Beckinsale is 46. Actor Gary Owen is 46. Rock musician Dan Konopka (OK Go) is 45. Gospel/Contemporary Christian singer Rebecca St. James is 42. Actress Eve Myles is 41. Actress Juliet Rylance is 40. Actress Monica Raymund is 33. Actress Caitlin Gerard is 31. Actress Francia Raisa is 31. Christian rock musician Jamie Sharpe (Rush of Fools) is 30. Actress Bianca Santos is 29. Actress-singer Taylor Momsen is 26. Actress Elizabeth Gillies is 26.
Thought for Today: "Most human beings have an almost infinite capacity for taking things for granted." — Aldous Huxley, English author (born this date in 1894, died in 1963).