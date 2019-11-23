Today is Saturday, Nov. 23, the 327th day of 2019. There are 38 days left in the year.
Today's Highlight in History:
On Nov. 23, 1963, President Lyndon B. Johnson proclaimed Nov. 25 a day of national mourning following the assassination of President John F. Kennedy.
On this date:
In 1804, the 14th president of the United States, Franklin Pierce, was born in Hillsboro, New Hampshire.
In 1889, the first jukebox made its debut in San Francisco, at the Palais Royale Saloon. (The coin-operated device consisted of four listening tubes attached to an Edison phonograph.)
In 1903, Enrico Caruso made his American debut at the Metropolitan Opera House in New York, appearing in "Rigoletto."
In 1936, Life, the photojournalism magazine created by Henry R. Luce, was first published.
In 2012, supporters and opponents of Egyptian President Mohammed Morsi clashed in the streets of Cairo and other major cities in the worst violence since Morsi took office nearly five months earlier. Actor Larry Hagman, best known for playing the scheming oil baron J.R. Ewing on TV's "Dallas," died in Dallas at the age of 81.
Ten years ago: One of the worst massacres in Philippine history took place as gunmen targeted an election campaign convoy in southern Maguindanao province, killing 58 people. Joe Mauer of the Minnesota Twins became only the second catcher in 33 years to win the American League Most Valuable Player Award, finishing first in a near-unanimous vote.
Five years ago: Israel's Cabinet approved a bill to legally define the country as the nation-state of the Jewish people. Former Washington, D.C. mayor Marion Barry died at age 78. Roger Federer defeated Richard Gasquet 6-4, 6-2, 6-2 in the first reverse singles match as Switzerland won the Davis Cup final against France by taking an unassailable 3-1 lead. One Direction won three honors at the American Music Awards, including artist of the year; Katy Perry, absent because of her world tour, also won three awards.
One year ago: Black Friday shoppers were evacuated from a northwestern Indiana Meijer and a bomb squad was summoned, after a customer mistook a toy grenade for a real one. A massive new federal report, issued quietly on the day after Thanksgiving, warned that extreme weather disasters such as California's wildfires and the year's strong hurricanes were worsening in the United States; the National Climate Assessment frequently contradicted President Donald Trump.
Today's Birthdays: Actor Franco Nero is 78. Screenwriter Joe Eszterhas is 75. Actor-comedy writer Bruce Vilanch is 72. Singer Bruce Hornsby is 65. Actor Maxwell Caulfield is 60. Actor John Henton is 59. TV personality Robin Roberts ("Good Morning America") is 59. Rock singer-musician Ken Block (Sister Hazel) is 53. Rock musician Charlie Grover is 53. Actress Salli Richardson-Whitfield is 52. Actor Oded Fehr is 49. Rapper-actor Kurupt (Tha Dogg Pound) is 47. Actor Page Kennedy is 43. TV personality Nicole "Snooki" Polizzi is 32. Actress-singer Miley Cyrus is 27. Actor Austin Majors is 24. Actress Olivia Keville (TV: "Splitting Up Together") is 17.
Thought for Today: "It is better to debate an important matter without settling it than to settle it without debating it." — Author unknown.