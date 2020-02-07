Today in History

Ten years ago: A nearly completed Kleen Energy Systems power plant in Middletown, Connecticut, exploded, killing six people and injuring 50.

Five years ago: Olympic gold medalist Bruce (now Caitlyn) Jenner was involved in a fatal multiple-vehicle crash on Pacific Coast Highway in Malibu, California, that left one woman dead and several others injured. In a memo released by NBC, Brian Williams said he was stepping away temporarily from the anchor chair of the "NBC Nightly News" amid questions about his recollections of war coverage in Iraq (Williams ended up being permanently removed from the principal anchor chair, but remained with NBC News).

One year ago: Former U.S. Rep. John Dingell, the longest-serving member of Congress in American history, died at his home in Dearborn, Michigan at the age of 92; the Democrat had served in the House for 59 years before retiring in 2014. Democrats launched a sweeping plan to transform the U.S. economy to combat climate change and create thousands of jobs in renewable energy; at least six senators running for president or considering White House bids backed the “Green New Deal.” Albert Finney, one of the most respected and versatile actors of his generation, died at a London hospital at the age of 82. Frank Robinson, the first black manager in Major League Baseball, died in Los Angeles at the age of 83.