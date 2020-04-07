Today in History

Today is Tuesday, April 7, the 98th day of 2020. There are 268 days left in the year.
Today's Highlight in History:
On April 7, 1862, Union forces led by Gen. Ulysses S. Grant defeated the Confederates at the Battle of Shiloh in Tennessee.
On this date:
In 1798, the Mississippi Territory was created by an act of Congress, with Natchez as the capital.
In 1915, jazz singer-songwriter Billie Holiday, also known as "Lady Day," was born in Philadelphia.
In 1947, auto pioneer Henry Ford died in Dearborn, Michigan, at age 83.
In 1962, nearly 1,200 Cuban exiles tried by Cuba for their roles in the failed Bay of Pigs invasion were convicted of treason.
In 1964, IBM introduced its System/360, the company's first line of compatible mainframe computers that gave customers the option of upgrading from lower-cost models to more powerful ones.
Ten years ago: North Korea said it had convicted and sentenced an American man to eight years in a labor prison for entering the country illegally and unspecified hostile acts. (Aijalon Mahli Gomes was freed in August 2010 after former U.S. President Jimmy Carter secured his release.)
Five years ago: President Barack Obama, speaking at Howard University Medical School, announced commitments from Google, Microsoft and others to help the nation's health system prepare for a warmer, more erratic climate.
One year ago: Homeland Security Secretary Kirstjen Nielsen resigned amid President Donald Trump’s frustration and bitterness over the number of Central American families crossing the southern border; Trump tweeted that U.S. Customs and Border Protection Commissioner Kevin McAleenan would take over as acting head of Homeland Security. White House chief of staff Mick Mulvaney, on “Fox News Sunday,” declared that Democrats would “never” see President Donald Trump’s tax returns.
Today's Birthdays: Media commentator Hodding Carter III is 85. Country singer Bobby Bare is 85. Rhythm-and-blues singer Charlie Thomas (The Drifters) is 83. Former California Gov. Jerry Brown is 82. Movie director Francis Ford Coppola is 81. Actress Roberta Shore is 77. Singer Patricia Bennett (The Chiffons) is 73. Singer John Oates is 72. Former Indiana Gov. Mitch Daniels is 71. Singer Janis Ian is 69. Country musician John Dittrich is 69. Actor Jackie Chan is 66. College and Pro Football Hall of Famer Tony Dorsett is 66. Actor Russell Crowe is 56. Christian/jazz singer Mark Kibble (Take 6) is 56. Actor Bill Bellamy is 55. Rock musician Dave "Yorkie" Palmer (Space) is 55. Rock musician Charlie Hall (The War on Drugs) is 46. Former football player-turned-analyst Tiki Barber is 45. Actress Heather Burns is 45. Christian rock singer-musician John Cooper (Skillet) is 45. Actor Kevin Alejandro is 44. Retired baseball infielder Adrian Beltre is 41. Actress Sian Clifford is 38. Rock musician Ben McKee (Imagine Dragons) is 35. Christian rock singer Tauren Wells is 34. Actor Ed Speleers is 32. Actor Conner Rayburn is 21.
Thought for Today: "Money is in some respects life's fire: it is a very excellent servant, but a terrible master." — P.T. Barnum, American showman (born 1810, died this date in 1891).
