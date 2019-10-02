Today is Wednesday, Oct. 2, the 275th day of 2019. There are 90 days left in the year.
On Oct. 2, 1967, Thurgood Marshall was sworn as an associate justice of the U.S. Supreme Court as the court opened its new term.
In 1919, President Woodrow Wilson suffered a serious stroke at the White House that left him paralyzed on his left side.
In 1950, the comic strip "Peanuts," created by Charles M. Schulz, was syndicated to seven newspapers.
In 1971, the music program "Soul Train" made its debut in national syndication.
In 1985, actor Rock Hudson, 59, died at his home in Beverly Hills, California, after battling AIDS.
In 2013, a jury in Los Angeles cleared a concert promoter of negligence, rejecting a lawsuit brought by Michael Jackson's mother claiming AEG Live had been negligent in hiring Conrad Murray, the doctor who killed the pop star with an overdose of a hospital anesthetic.
In 2017, rock superstar Tom Petty died at a Los Angeles hospital at the age of 66, a day after suffering cardiac arrest at his home in Malibu, California.
Ten years ago: The International Olympic Committee, meeting in Copenhagen, chose Rio de Janeiro to be the site of the 2016 Summer Olympics; Chicago was eliminated in the first round, despite a last-minute in-person appeal by President Barack Obama.
Five years ago: President Barack Obama acknowledged his pivotal role in the midterm political campaign, arguing in a speech at Northwestern University that the November congressional elections were a referendum on his economic policies and blaming Republicans for blocking his efforts to boost wages and create more jobs.
One year ago: President Donald Trump ignited a crowd at a campaign rally in Mississippi by mocking Christine Blasey Ford over her claim that she had been sexually assaulted by Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh decades ago; Trump also said it's a "very scary time for young men in America" who could be considered guilty based on an accusation.
Today's Birthdays: Retired MLB All-Star Maury Wills is 87. Movie critic Rex Reed is 81. Singer-songwriter Don McLean is 74. Cajun/country singer Jo-el Sonnier is 73. Actor Avery Brooks is 71. Fashion designer Donna Karan is 71. Photographer Annie Leibovitz is 70. Rock musician Mike Rutherford (Genesis, Mike & the Mechanics) is 69. Singer-actor Sting is 68. Actress Lorraine Bracco is 65. Country musician Greg Jennings (Restless Heart) is 65. Rock singer Phil Oakey (The Human League) is 64. Rhythm-and-blues singer Freddie Jackson is 63. Singer-producer Robbie Nevil is 61. Retro-soul singer James Hunter is 57. Former NFL quarterback Mark Rypien is 57. Folk-country singer Gillian Welch is 52. Country singer Kelly Willis is 51. Rhythm-and-blues singer Dion Allen (Az Yet) is 49. Actress-talk show host Kelly Ripa (TV: "Live with Kelly and Ryan") is 49. Rock musician Jim Root (AKA #4 Slipknot) is 48. Singer Tiffany is 48. Rock singer Lene Nystrom is 46. Actor Efren Ramirez is 46. Rhythm-and-blues singer LaTocha Scott (Xscape) is 46. Gospel singer Mandisa (TV: "American Idol") is 43.
Thought for Today: "There's one way to find out if a man is honest — ask him. If he says 'yes' you know he is a crook." — Groucho Marx (1890-1977).