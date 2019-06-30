Today is Sunday, June 30, the 181st day of 2019. There are 184 days left in the year.
Today's Highlight in History:
On June 30, 1936, the Civil War novel "Gone with the Wind" by Margaret Mitchell was first published by The Macmillan Co. in New York.
On this date:
In 1865, eight people, including Mary Surratt and Dr. Samuel Mudd, were convicted by a military commission of conspiring with John Wilkes Booth, the assassin of President Abraham Lincoln.
In 1934, Adolf Hitler launched his "blood purge" of political and military rivals in Germany in what came to be known as "The Night of the Long Knives."
In 1953, the first Chevrolet Corvette, with its innovative fiberglass body, was built at a General Motors assembly facility in Flint, Michigan.
In 1963, Pope Paul VI was crowned the 262nd head of the Roman Catholic Church.
In 1966, the National Organization for Women (NOW) was founded in Washington, D.C.
In 1997, the Union Jack was lowered for the last time over Government House in Hong Kong as Britain prepared to hand the colony back to China at midnight after ruling it for 156 years.
Ten years ago: Democrat Al Franken was declared the winner of Minnesota's eight-month U.S. Senate vote recount, defeating Republican incumbent Norm Coleman. A Yemeni jet with 153 people on board crashed into the Indian Ocean as it tried to land on the island nation of Comoros; a 12-year-old girl was the sole survivor.
Five years ago: A sharply divided Supreme Court ruled that some companies with religious objections could avoid the contraceptives requirement in President Barack Obama's health care overhaul, the first time the high court declared that businesses can hold religious views under federal law.
One year ago: Hundreds of thousands of people gathered for rallies and marches in hundreds of locations around the country, demanding an end to the separation of immigrant families who cross into the United States.
Today's Birthdays: Actress Lea Massari is 86. Actress Nancy Dussault is 83. Singer Glenn Shorrock is 75. Actor Leonard Whiting is 69. Jazz musician Stanley Clarke is 68. Rock musician Hal Lindes (Dire Straits) is 66. Actor-comedian David Alan Grier is 63. Actor Vincent D'Onofrio is 60. Actor Rupert Graves is 56. Former boxer Mike Tyson is 53. Rock musician Tom Drummond (Better Than Ezra) is 50. Actor-comedian Tony Rock (TV: "Living Biblically") is 50. Actor Brian Vincent is 49. Actress Monica Potter is 48. Actress Molly Parker is 47. Actor Rick Gonzalez is 40. Actress Lizzy Caplan is 37. Actress Susannah Flood is 37. Country singer Cole Swindell is 36. Rhythm and blues singer Fantasia is 35. Olympic gold medal swimmer Michael Phelps is 34.
Thought for Today: "In order to go on living one must try to escape the death involved in perfectionism." — Hannah Arendt, German-born American philosopher and historian (1906-1975).