Today in History

Five years ago: Mitt Romney announced that he had put "considerable thought into making another run for president," but in the end, he decided to give other leaders in the Republican party a chance.

One year ago: President Donald Trump lashed out at his intelligence chiefs after they told Congress that North Korea was unlikely to dismantle its nuclear arsenal and that the Iran nuclear deal was working; Trump tweeted, “Perhaps Intelligence should go back to school!” A California panel recommended that Charles Manson follower Leslie Van Houten be paroled after serving more than four decades in prison. (Gov. Gavin Newsom overruled the decision, marking the third time a governor had stopped Van Houten’s release.)