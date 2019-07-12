Today is Friday, July 12, the 193rd day of 2019. There are 172 days left in the year.
Today's Highlight in History:
On July 12, 1984, Democratic presidential candidate Walter F. Mondale announced his choice of U.S. Rep. Geraldine A. Ferraro of New York to be his running-mate; Ferraro was the first woman to run for vice president on a major-party ticket.
On this date:
In 1543, England's King Henry VIII married his sixth and last wife, Catherine Parr.
In 1817, author, poet and naturalist Henry David Thoreau was born in Concord, Massachusetts.
In 1862, during the Civil War, President Abraham Lincoln signed a bill authorizing the Army Medal of Honor.
In 1909, the House of Representatives joined the Senate in passing the 16th Amendment to the U.S. Constitution, allowing for a federal income tax, and submitted it to the states. (It was declared ratified in February 1913.)
In 1960, the Etch A Sketch Magic Screen drawing toy, invented by French electrician Andre Cassagnes, was first produced by the Ohio Art Co.
In 1962, The Rolling Stones played their first-ever gig at The Marquee in London.
In 1977, President Jimmy Carter defended Supreme Court limits on government payments for poor women's abortions, saying, "There are many things in life that are not fair."
Ten years ago: Rebels in Nigeria set fire to an oil depot and loading tankers in Lagos, killing five people in the group's first attack outside the Delta region.
Five years ago: Afghanistan's two rival candidates reached a breakthrough agreement brokered by U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry to allow a complete audit of their contested presidential election.
One year ago: After an emergency gathering of NATO leaders held to address his criticisms, President Donald Trump said the U.S. commitment to the alliance "remains very strong," despite reports that he had threatened to pull out in a dispute over defense spending.
Today's Birthdays: Movie director Monte Hellman is 90. Actor-comedian Bill Cosby is 82. Singer-musician Christine McVie is 76. Actress Denise Nicholas is 75. Fitness guru Richard Simmons is 71. Singer Walter Egan is 71. Actress Cheryl Ladd is 68. Country singer Julie Miller is 63. Gospel singer Sandi Patty is 63. Actress Mel Harris is 63. Rock guitarist Dan Murphy (Soul Asylum) is 57. Actress Judi Evans is 55. Rock singer Robin Wilson (Gin Blossoms) is 54. Actress Lisa Nicole Carson is 50. Olympic gold medal figure skater Kristi Yamaguchi is 48. Country singer Shannon Lawson is 46. Rapper Magoo is 46. CBS newsman Jeff Glor is 44. Rhythm-and-blues singer Tracie Spencer is 43. Actress Alison Wright is 43. Country singer-musician Kimberly Perry (The Band Perry) is 36. Actor Matt Cook (TV: "Man With a Plan") is 35. Actress Natalie Martinez is 35. Actor Bernard David Jones is 34. Actress Ta'Rhonda Jones is 31. Actress Melissa O'Neil is 31. Actress Rachel Brosnahan is 29. Nobel Peace laureate Malala Yousafzai (is 22.
Thought for Today: "A man who fears suffering is already suffering from what he fears." — Michel de Montaigne, French philosopher (1533-1592).