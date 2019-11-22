Today is Friday, Nov. 22, the 326th day of 2019. There are 39 days left in the year.
Today's Highlight in History:
On Nov. 22, 1963, John F. Kennedy, the 35th president of the United States, was assassinated while riding in a motorcade in Dallas; Texas Gov. John B. Connally, in the same car as Kennedy, was seriously wounded; a suspect, Lee Harvey Oswald, was arrested; Vice President Lyndon B. Johnson was sworn in as president.
On this date:
In 1862, Giuseppe Verdi's opera "La Forza del Destino" had its world premiere in St. Petersburg, Russia.
In 1955, comic Shemp Howard of "Three Stooges" fame died in Hollywood at age 60.
In 1980, death claimed actress Mae West at her Hollywood residence at age 87 and former House Speaker John W. McCormack in Dedham, Mass. at age 88.
In 2017, former sports doctor Larry Nassar, accused of molesting at least 125 girls and young women while working for USA Gymnastics and Michigan State University, pleaded guilty to multiple charges of sexual assault. Michael Jackson posthumously won four American Music Awards; Taylor Swift was named artist of the year; Adam Lambert's sexually provocative performance drew complaints.
Five years ago: Twelve-year-old Tamir Rice was shot and mortally wounded by police outside a Cleveland recreation center after brandishing what turned out to be a pellet gun. (A grand jury declined to indict either the patrolman who fired the fatal shot or a training officer.)
One year ago: After a Thanksgiving night shooting at an Alabama shopping mall wounded two people, a responding officer shot and killed a 21-year-old black man, Emantic Bradford Jr., who police initially said had shot a teen at the mall; they later acknowledged that Bradford, who they said was fleeing the scene with a handgun, was not the triggerman. (A state investigation determined that the officer was justified in shooting Bradford because Bradford carried a weapon and appeared to pose a threat.)
Today's Birthdays: Actor Michael Callan is 84. Actor Allen Garfield is 80. Animator and movie director Terry Gilliam is 79. Actor Tom Conti is 78. International Tennis Hall of Famer Billie Jean King is 76. Rock musician-actor Steve Van Zandt (a.k.a. Little Steven) is 69. Rock musician Tina Weymouth (The Heads; Talking Heads; The Tom Tom Club) is 69. Retired MLB All-Star Greg Luzinski is 69. Actress Lin Tucci is 68. Rock musician Lawrence Gowan is 63. Actor Richard Kind is 63. Actress Jamie Lee Curtis is 61. Alt-country singer Jason Ringenberg (Jason & the Scorchers) is 61. Actress Mariel Hemingway is 58. Actor Winsor Harmon is 56. Actor Stephen Geoffreys is 55. Rock musician Charlie Colin is 53. Actor Mark Ruffalo is 52. International Tennis Hall of Famer Boris Becker is 52. Country musician Chris Fryar (Zac Brown Band) is 49. Actor Josh Cooke is 40. Actor-singer Tyler Hilton is 36. Actress Scarlett Johansson is 35. Singer Candice Glover (TV: "American Idol") is 30. Actor Alden Ehrenreich is 30. Actor Dacre Montgomery is 25. Actress Mackenzie Lintz is 23.
Thought for Today: "A man does what he must — in spite of personal consequences, in spite of obstacles and dangers and pressures — and that is the basis of all human morality." — President John F. Kennedy (1917-1963).