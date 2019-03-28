Today is Thursday, March 28, the 87th day of 2019. There are 278 days left in the year.
Today's Highlight in History:
On March 28, 1979, America's worst commercial nuclear accident occurred with a partial meltdown inside the Unit 2 reactor at the Three Mile Island plant near Middletown, Pennsylvania.
On this date:
In 1930, the names of the Turkish cities of Constantinople and Angora were changed to Istanbul and Ankara.
In 1941, novelist and critic Virginia Woolf, 59, drowned herself near her home in Lewes, East Sussex, England.
In 1969, the 34th president of the United States, Dwight D. Eisenhower, died in Washington D.C. at age 78.
In 1990, President George H.W. Bush presented the Congressional Gold Medal to the widow of U.S. Olympic legend Jesse Owens.
In 2003, American-led forces in Iraq dropped thousand-pound bombs on Republican Guard units guarding the gates to Baghdad and battled for control of the strategic city of Nasiriyah.
In 2017, Wells Fargo said it would pay $110 million to settle a class-action lawsuit over as many as 2 million accounts its employees opened for customers without getting their permission.
Ten years ago: Fears in Fargo, N.D., of a catastrophic flood eased with word that the surging Red River had crested at lower-than-expected levels. Nearly 4,000 cities and towns in 88 countries switched off nonessential lights for Earth Hour to highlight the threat of climate change.
Five years ago: Russian President Vladimir Putin called President Barack Obama to discuss a solution to the crisis in Ukraine; the leaders agreed that top U.S. and Russian diplomats should work on the details.
One year ago: President Donald Trump fired Veterans Affairs Secretary David Shulkin and nominated White House doctor Ronny Jackson to replace him; the move came in the wake of an ethics scandal and a rebellion within the agency.
Today's Birthdays: Author Mario Vargas Llosa is 83. Country musician Charlie McCoy is 78. Movie director Mike Newell is 77. Actress Dianne Wiest (weest) is 73. Country singer Reba McEntire is 64. Olympic gold medal gymnast Bart Conner is 61. Rapper Salt (Salt-N-Pepa) is 53. Actress Tracey Needham is 52. Movie director Brett Ratner is 50. Country singer Rodney Atkins is 50. Actor Vince Vaughn is 49. Rapper Mr. Cheeks (Lost Boyz) is 48. Actor Ken L. is 46. Singer-songwriter Matt Nathanson is 46. Rock musician Dave Keuning is 43. Actress Annie Wersching is 42. Actress Julia Stiles is 38. Singer Lady Gaga is 33. Electronic musician Clayton Knight (Odesza) is 31.
Thought for Today: "Those who say they give the public what it wants begin by underestimating public taste and end by debauching it." — T.S. Eliot, American-Anglo poet and critic (1888-1965).