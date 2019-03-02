Today is Saturday, March 2, the 61st day of 2019. There are 304 days left in the year.
Today's Highlight in History:
On March 2, 1933, the motion picture "King Kong" had its world premiere at New York's Radio City Music Hall and the Roxy.
On this date:
In 1836, the Republic of Texas formally declared its independence from Mexico.
In 1917, Puerto Ricans were granted U.S. citizenship as President Woodrow Wilson signed the Jones-Shafroth Act.
In 1939, Roman Catholic Cardinal Eugenio Pacelli was elected pope on his 63rd birthday; he took the name Pius XII.
In 1943, the three-day Battle of the Bismarck Sea began in the southwest Pacific during World War II.
In 1962, Wilt Chamberlain scored 100 points for the Philadelphia Warriors in a game against the New York Knicks, an NBA record that still stands.
In 1978, the remains of comedian Charles Chaplin were stolen by extortionists from his grave in Cosier-sur-Vevey, Switzerland. (The body was recovered near Lake Geneva 11 weeks later.)
In 1985, the government approved a screening test for AIDS that detected antibodies to the virus.
In 1995, the Internet search engine website Yahoo! was incorporated by founders Jerry Yang and David Filo.
Ten years ago: President Barack Obama introduced Kansas Gov. Kathleen Sebelius as his choice to be secretary of health and human services.
Five years ago: The historical drama "12 Years a Slave" won best picture at the 86th annual Academy Awards; one of its stars, Lupita Nyong'o, won best supporting actress.
One year ago: At a funeral before an invitation-only crowd of approximately 2,000 in Charlotte, North Carolina, the children of the Rev. Billy Graham remembered "America's Pastor" as a man devoted to spreading the Gospel, and one who lived his life at home as he preached it in stadiums.
Today's Birthdays: Actor John Cullum is 89. Former Soviet President and Nobel peace laureate Mikhail S. Gorbachev is 88. Author John Irving is 77. Actress Cassie Yates is 68. Former Sen. Russ Feingold, D-Wis., is 66. Former Interior Secretary Ken Salazar is 64. Singer Jay Osmond is 64. Pop musician John Cowsill (The Cowsills) is 63. Country singer Larry Stewart (Restless Heart) is 60. Rock singer Jon Bon Jovi is 57. Actor Daniel Craig is 51. Rock musician Casey (Jimmie's Chicken Shack) is 43. Rock singer Chris Martin (Coldplay) is 42. Actress Heather McComb is 42. Actress Rebel Wilson is 39. Actress Bryce Dallas Howard is 38. Musician Mike "McDuck" Olson (Lake Street Dive) is 36. Actor Robert Iler is 34. Actress Nathalie Emmanuel is 30. Country singer Luke Combs is 29. Singer-rapper-actress Becky G is 22.
Thought for Today: "Nothing ever really sets human nature free, but self-control." — Phyllis Bottome, English writer (1884-1963).