Tom Jones impersonator to play free concert in Portage Tuesday

It's not unusual for cover acts to play free shows in Northwest Indiana in the summer.
Celebrity impersonator John Truncali will perform his "Tom Jones Tribute Show" from 6-7:30 p.m. Tuesday at Woodland Park at 2100 Willowcreek Road in Portage.
He will sing covers of hits like "It's Not Unusual" indoors in the Oakwood Grand Hall at the park just south of U.S. 20.
"Appearing at events and festivals in Europe, Canada, the Caribbean, and throughout the USA, including top Chicago area venues like the United Center and Allstate Arena, multi-talented John Truncali not only sounds like legend Tom Jones, he's a look-a-like as well, wowing audiences with his own great renditions of the hit songs of the Welsh singing icon," the Portage Township Live Entertainment Association said in a news release. "John's impressive vocal impression repertoire (mixed with comedy) also includes other greats like Elvis, Humperdinck, Diamond, Rat Pack, Joe Cocker and many others. John's also shared the stage with such rock and roll singing stars as Frankie Valli, The Beach Boys, Dennis DeYoung, Joey Dee, and Bobby Rydell."
Over the course of his varied career, Truncali has been a lead vocalist, bandleader, arranger, guitarist, radio personality, commercial voice-over artist, and actor. As a musician, he's released six albums.
"You don't want to miss John Truncali as Tom Jones on stage," the Portage Township Live Entertainment Association said in a news release.
The concert is free and open to the public. Seating is provided.
There will be a cash bar and concessions available for purchase.
It's part of the 2019 Portage Summer Music Series, in which free concerts are staged from 6-7:30 p.m. every Tuesday night from June through August at the Oakwood Grand Hall.
Upcoming acts include a Beatles cover band, a big band group and a tribute to Neil Diamond and Elvis Presley.