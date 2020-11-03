Tom Lounges' Record Bin celebrates grand opening with free concerts

The Lauren Dukes Band and The Juniors will perform concerts this weekend at the grand opening of the new Tom Lounges Record Bin in Michigan City.

Tom Lounges, the Northwest Indiana rock journalist, promoter and radio host who used to publish The Beat Magazine that covered the Region's music scene, opened a record store in downtown Hobart in 2018 and then a second at 1601 Franklin St. in Michigan City.

Lounges, a veteran of the iconic Hegewisch Records on the far South Side of Chicago and Woodmar Records in Hammond, is celebrating a grand opening of the Michigan City record store in the Old Dough Boys Restaurant that sells vinyl, tapes, CDs, coffee mugs, CBD, crystals, incense, lunch boxes, Star Plaza Theatre posters, T-shirts, turntables, posters and other music memorabilia. The store features a stage that will be used to host weekly open mic nights and periodic live performances.

Lounges, a longtime radio DJ who hosts the Midwest Beat show and podcast on Lakeshore Public Radio, also will broadcast a radio show out of the store on WIMS in Michigan City, which broadcasts on 95.1 FM and AM 1420.

The grand opening celebration runs from Friday to Sunday and encompasses many deals including 25% off pre-owned vinyl on Saturday and 15% off vinyl, CD and tapes Sunday.