Tom Petty, Eagles and Crosby, Stills, Nash & Young tribute acts to play Gabis Arboretum

Grab your blankets or lawn chairs and get ready to rock out under the canopy of stars.
Live music is returning to Gabis Arboretum at Purdue Northwest at 450 W. 100 N. in unincorporated Valparaiso this summer. The Acorn Concert series lineup of outdoor concerts in the tree-ringed arboretum is coming back after it was canceled because of the coronavirus pandemic last year.
“Musicians have been calling us for months because they can’t wait to return to the music scene,” executive director Stephanie Blackstock said. “Everyone on our lineup is excited to get in front of a crowd again and have some fun.”
Johnny V.’s Wildflowers: A tribute to Tom Petty will play on June 26, The Steepwater Band: A blues rock experience on July 30, Marrakesh Express: A Crosby, Stills, Nash & Young experience on Aug. 21 and Heartache Tonight: A tribute to The Eagles on Sept. 17.
“We added more variety this year,” Blackstock said, “And we included Fridays in the schedule. We hope to bring more families out to the concerts. I think everyone is ready to get outside.”
Headliners perform at 7:30 p.m. for each concert with opening acts taking the stage at 6 p.m. The gates open at 5:30 p.m.
Tickets are $15 in advance and $20 for members the day of the concert, with kids under 12 getting in for free. Proceeds benefit the 300-acre arboretum, a nature preserve that features trails, a railway garden, scenic ponds, educational programs and the largest collection of oak trees in the state of Indiana.
“It’s truly important for our annual budget. We use these funds to support the arboretum’s operations and education programs,” Blackstock said. “Along with the entrance ticket for the concert, guests can visit the Railway Garden and explore the rest of the arboretum”.
Food, beer and wine can be bought at each concert.
For tickets or more information, visit pnw.edu/gabis-concerts.
NWI Business Ins and Outs: A Better Weigh, Eyecare Express, Steel City Bakery, Verizon open
Open
Coming
Coming soon
Grand opening
Open
Open
Reopen
Open
WATCH NOW: Riding Shotgun with NWI Cops: Justin Dyer preview
NWI Business Ins and Outs: The Bake Shop, Bowler Man Confections, Frankie's Philly Steak, Smoochie Pooch, dental office, laser hair removal open
NWI Business Ins and Outs: The Bake Shop, Bowler Man Confections, Frankie's Philly Steak, Smoochie Pooch, dental office, laser hair removal open