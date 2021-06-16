Tom Petty, Eagles and Crosby, Stills, Nash & Young tribute acts to play Gabis Arboretum

Grab your blankets or lawn chairs and get ready to rock out under the canopy of stars.

Live music is returning to Gabis Arboretum at Purdue Northwest at 450 W. 100 N. in unincorporated Valparaiso this summer. The Acorn Concert series lineup of outdoor concerts in the tree-ringed arboretum is coming back after it was canceled because of the coronavirus pandemic last year.

“Musicians have been calling us for months because they can’t wait to return to the music scene,” executive director Stephanie Blackstock said. “Everyone on our lineup is excited to get in front of a crowd again and have some fun.”

Johnny V.’s Wildflowers: A tribute to Tom Petty will play on June 26, The Steepwater Band: A blues rock experience on July 30, Marrakesh Express: A Crosby, Stills, Nash & Young experience on Aug. 21 and Heartache Tonight: A tribute to The Eagles on Sept. 17.

“We added more variety this year,” Blackstock said, “And we included Fridays in the schedule. We hope to bring more families out to the concerts. I think everyone is ready to get outside.”

Headliners perform at 7:30 p.m. for each concert with opening acts taking the stage at 6 p.m. The gates open at 5:30 p.m.