The comedian Tom Segura, a staple of Netflix, will perform standup at the Hard Rock Casino in Gary.

Segura will tell jokes at Hard Rock Casino Northern Indiana’s Hard Rock Live venue on the evening of Saturday, October 14. Doors open at 7 p.m. at the venue at 5400 West 29th Ave.

He is a familiar performer because of his popular Netflix specials "Ball Hog," "Disgraceful," "Mostly Stories" and "Completely Normal."

"Actor/comedian/writer Tom Segura is one of the biggest names in the comedy business. He has most recently been performing to sold-out audiences on his 200+ city I’m Coming Everywhere World Tour," Hard Rock Casino said in a press release.

Tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday.

Last year, Segura published his bestselling book "I’d Like to Play Alone, Please." He's won critical acclaim, including from Paste Magazine, which described him as "having a natural and capable storytelling ability, one that lifts his narratives out of average anecdote fare and plants them firmly in hilarious ground.”

He co-hosts the podcasts Your Mom’s House with his wife, the comedian Christina Pazsitzky, and 2 Bears 1 Cave with Bert Kreischer.

He's appeared in films like "Countdown," "Opening Act," "Flinch" and "Instant Family," in which he shared the screen with Mark Wahlberg and Rose Byrne.

He's also made appearances on "The Late Show with Stephen Colbert," "Conan," "Workaholics," "Happy Endings," "The Late Late Show" and Comedy Central.

"Segura has an increasing social media following," Hard Rock Casino said in a press release." When he isn’t performing on stage or recording a podcast he’s watching college football or waiting for college football to come back."

Tickets start at $79.50 for the 21+ fully seated show.

For more information, call 219-228-2383 or visit hardrockcasinonorthernindiana.com.