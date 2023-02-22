Artist Tom Torluemke will again exhibit his work at Marshall J. Gardner Center for the Arts in Gary's Miller neighborhood.

"Fearsome Fable – Tolerable Truth" will open on March 17 at the art gallery at 540 S. Lake St.

"In the interactive installation, Fearsome Fable - Tolerable Truth, Indiana-based artist Tom Torluemke tells two distinct and contrasting stories of the earth’s future," the Miller Beach Arts and Creative District said in a press release. "Viewers are greeted by a contiguous mural of scenes depicting overpopulation and its resulting neglect and abuse of our natural resources. Three-dimensional silhouettes of anonymous victims and symbolic vultures representing greed and selfishness occupy the center of the exhibition. By physically engaging with and moving mural panels, gallery visitors can change the view from a dilapidated wasteland on one side - to the reverse side’s pastel imagery of a brighter and heathier tomorrow."

Torluemke is a multimedia artist who teaches at South Shore Arts in Munster and has done large-scale murals, including in downtown LaPorte.

"In these large-scale panels painted in a utilitarian, representational style reminiscent of WPA muralists, Torluemke makes a power statement on the wasteful nature of our relationship with the earth and envisions what an alternate future could be, if we chose to embrace it. Fearsome Fable - Tolerable Truth first debuted in 2013 at Hyde Park Art Center, Chicago," the Miller Beach Arts and Creative District said in a press release. "The Marshall J. Gardner Center for the Arts is proud to present this 10-year anniversary exhibition."

The Indiana-based artist has done painting, drawing, sculpture and installations over the last 40 years. He's exhibited at the Chicago Cultural Center, the Hyde Park Art Center, the Brauer Museum of Art, the South Bend Regional Museum of Art and the Indianapolis Museum of Art.

"He is known for his powerful, no-holds-barred approach to subject matter relating to socio-political, ethical and humanistic themes," the Miller Beach Arts and Creative District said in a press release. "With over 30 public art commissions throughout the Midwest, Torluemke’s works serve as a testament to the relevance and scope of his ideas, and his skill in presenting them in a meaningful context within their communities."

The exhibit runs through April 22.

An opening reception will take place from 6 to 8 p.m. on March 17. It will have a cash bar and light refreshments.

The gallery is open from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Tuesday through Sunday. For more information, visit millerbeacharts.org or call 219-885-9114.