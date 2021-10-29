 Skip to main content
Tomfoolery Fun Club lightens things up in Michigan City

The Tomfoolery Fun Club will perform in Michigan City Saturday night.

The Tomfoolery Fun Club will host an evening of comedy and live music in Michigan City Saturday.

The Tomfoolery Fun Club: Just For Laughs at Orak Shrine show will take place from 7:30 to 10 p.m. at the Orak Shrine at 3848 Frontage Road in Michigan City.

"Comedian sensation Gwen La Roka headlines a star-studded lineup of comedians who are ready to bring the laughter," The Tomfoolery Fun Club said in a press release. "Gwen headlines in many comedy clubs throughout the nation. Also on the lineup card is rising star Soli Santos and 'old school' comedian Sharkie."

La Roka has performed at Zanies, Second City, and The Laugh Factory in Chicago, as well as at the TBS Just for Laughs Festival. She has appeared on ABC Channel 7 and WGN.

She's also shared the stage with performers like George Wallace, Patti Vasquez, Finesse Mitchell, Shayla Rivera, Edwin San Juan and Carmen Lynch.

Organizers Tom Byelick and Michelle Piskol will emcee the evening's entertainment.

"It's non-stop action from beginning to end with no downtime," Tomfoolery Fun Club said in a press release.  "On the musical front, Audley Reid and band are ready to keep things alive throughout the evening. Audley, an accomplished saxophonist, leads the band of highly energetic and extremely talented musicians."

A cash bar will be available at the 21+ show.

Tickets are $25 and can be purchased on eventbrite.com.

