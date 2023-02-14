The Tomfoolery Fun Club is returning after an extended hiatus last year.

The variety show hosted by Tom Byelick and Michele Piskol will return with upcoming shows in Michigan City, Lockport and Highland.

The Tomfoolery Fun Club will perform at 7:30 p.m. Friday at the Orak Shrine at 3848 Frontage Road in Michigan City.

"An evening of comedy and rockin' music awaits for this one-of-a-kind event," Byelick said in a press release. "Comedians John McCombs, Colleen Brennan and Vik Pandya take the stage and provide the laughs to relieve the cold winter tension. Headliner and nationally touring comedian Adam Minnick closes out the evening with his casual and unique brand of comedy. To keep the night rockin', Hotts brings the remedy with their unique blend of easy-listening rock."

Tickets are $25 in advance or $30 at the door.

The Tomfoolery Fun Club will perform its 9th-anniversary show at 7:30 p.m. on March 4 at Langel's Pizza at 2833 Highway Ave. in downtown Highland.

"The Fun Club takes it back to where it all began nine years ago to celebrate nearly a decade of Tomfoolery events. It's an evening of uproarious comedy and live music at Langel's Pizza in Highland," Byelick said. Comedians Jesnaira Baez and Ben Noble kick things off with their unique brand of clean comedy. Nationally touring comedian Brian Hicks closes out the evening in style. The multi-talented multi-instrumentalist Terry Higgins brings the music and also a few laughs of his own."

Then the Tomfoolery Fun Club will play at 8 p.m. April 1 at The Roxy at 1017 S. State St. in Lockport, Ill.

Comedic magician James Sanden, musical comedian Matt Griffo and the cover band Inertia will perform.

Tickets range from $25 to $27.50. Dinner will be available at Mamma Onesta's Italian Restaurant just across the street.

For more information or tickets, visit tomfooleryfunclub.com