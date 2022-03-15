 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Tomfoolery Fun Club to play the Roxy Theater in Lockport

Tomfoolery Fun Club to return to Langel's Pizza this weekend

Entertainers from The Tomfoolery Fun Club will perform in Highland.

 Provided

The Tomfoolery Fun Club is bringing its popular variety show to the Roxy Theater in Lockport on Saturday.

A medley of comedians and local musicians will play from 8 to 10 p.m. at the Roxy Theater at 1017 S. State St. in Lockport.

"The Roxy Theater is a nice intimate venue that seats only 70 people or so," organizer Tom Byelick said. "It's a nice mix of light comedy, good, clean comedy and some light rock music."

Nationally touring comedian Brian Hicks will headline the show.

"Brian tours with Michael Carbonaro. He normally warms up for him," Byelick said. "We saw him at the Chicago Theater just before COVID hit. Just a week prior to that, he played a Tomfoolery show at Langel's Pizza."

Comedians Janice Rodriguez and John McCombs also will perform.

Byelick and Michele Piskol will emcee the evening's entertainment.

"We've been playing there for three years," he said. "We do two or three shows a year. It's a beautiful space. It's a retrofitted theater. It was once an old movie house that was refurbished to host live events. We sell out a lot of our shows out there."

Tomfoolery Fun Club played venues across Northwest Indiana and the south suburbs, entertaining crowds in Highland, Crown Point, Michigan City and many other communities.

Tickets are $25 to $27.50 in advance and $30 at the door if still available. The shows often sell out.

For more information, find Tomfoolery Fun Club on Facebook or search for Tomfoolery Fun Club on eventbrite.com.

