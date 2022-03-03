Tomfoolery Fun Club to return to Langel's Pizza this weekend

The Tomfoolery Fun Club is celebrating its eighth anniversary by returning to where it all started.

The popular Region variety show that features a medley of comedians and local musicians got its start at Langel's Pizza in downtown Highland.

It will return to that venue for a show at 8 p.m. Saturday.

Tomfoolery Fun Club has gone on to play at venues across Northwest Indiana and the south suburbs, entertaining crowds in Crown Point, Michigan City, Lockport and many other communities.

Organizers Tom Byelick and Michele Piskol will emcee the evening's entertainment Saturday at the pizzeria and sports bar at 2833 Highway Ave. in Highland where Tomfoolery Fun Club performed some of its earliest shows.

"Join us as we celebrate Tomfoolery's eighth anniversary," Byelick said. "We're going back to where it all started in 2014: Langel's Pizza in Highland. Langel's was the site of Tomfoolery's 'birth,' as this is where the concept was sketched out on the back of a cocktail napkin. Now, eight years and over 100 shows later, we celebrate the anniversary."

The show will feature the multi-instrumentalist Terry Higgins and a bevy of comedians.

"Comedian and Tomfoolery fave Marci Deloney once again returns to help us to celebrate and bring some major laughs," Byelick said. "Also taking the Tomfoolery stage will be Michael Palmenderi and Denise Medina. You'll love their humor."

Tickets are $25 in advance and $30 at the door if still available. The shows often sell out.

For more information, find Tomfoolery Fun Club on Facebook or search for Tomfoolery Fun Club on eventbrite.com.

