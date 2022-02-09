Tomfoolery Fun Club to stage Valentine's Day show this weekend

The Tomfoolery Fun Club will bring the laughs and some live music right before Valentine's Day.

The local comedy and live entertainment production that stages variety shows across the Region will perform at 7:30 p.m. Saturday at the Orak Shrine at 3848 Frontage Road in Michigan City.

"It's a fundraiser for the Orak Shrine Organization," Tomfoolery Fun Club organizer Tom Byelick said. "They're Shriners who raise money for hospitals so they can provide treatment for children at no charge."

"Tomfoolery: Just For Valentine's Day!" will feature comedians Manny Acosta, Tyler Fowler, Ben Noble and Mary Kate Beck. All hail from Chicago.

"It's definitely a unique lineup of comedians that all work clean," Byelick said. "It's four very different comedians from very diverse backgrounds."

The band Nick Danger will perform rock, country, blues and rockabilly music at the event.

"They always keep the audience engaged," he said. "It's always a nice time when they're playing. Their frontman Terry Clemens is a musical icon who plays all over the Region and has played for Tomfoolery since its inception."

Byelick and Michele Piskol will emcee the evening's entertainment. He said it was a one-of-a-kind date night meant to offer couples a night out.

"It's a chance to intermingle on the Valentine's Day weekend," he said. "It's a perfect evening out where you can just show up and bring your sweetheart."

Tickets are $25 or $30 at the door.

For more information, find Tomfoolery Fun Club on Facebook or search for "Tomfoolery: Just For Valentine's Day!" on eventbrite.com.

