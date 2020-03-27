Tournament of Birds offered as substitute for March Madness

After the coronavirus pandemic cancelled March Madness, the Forest Preserve District of Will County hopes to fill the void with its "Tournament of Birds" through April 1.
The Forest Preserve is letting the public vote for their favorite avian species that can be seen in the Will County forest preserves on its Facebook page, Facebook.com/WillCoForests. A head-to-head contest between two "seeded" birds is posted daily at 10 a.m. and votes are collected through 9:59 a.m. the next day.
Anyone can vote with a comment on what bird they would prefer.
The bracket includes four regionals in which the public selects its favorite raptor, songbird, woodpecker, or "at-large" bird from a list that includes the ruby-throated hummingbird, greater white-fronted goose, common loon and belted kingfisher.
"The tournament is part of the Forest Preserve’s quest to provide diversions during the new coronavirus pandemic and the stay-at-home directives from health officials," the Forest Preserve District of Will County said in a press release. "The District will continue to publish online stories, videos and photos that provide nature-themed diversions, including the 'Tournament of Birds.'"
The Forest Preserve District of Will County, which is trying to bring the park to people who can't go to the park while hunkered down during the outbreak, also is accepting submissions of photos of backyard wildlife through April 7 for its Stay-At-Home Backyard Nature Photo Contest, which is open to Will County residents over the age of 18. Winners could take home gift cards of $100, $50 or $25.
For more information, visit visit ReconnectWithNature.org and reconnectwithnature.org/stay-at-home-backyard-photo-contest-submission.
Crown Point Square
Largely deserted by the Old Courthouse, Crown Point
Central Park Plaza Valparaiso
Lake County Government Center in Crown Point
Downtown Chesterton
Downtown Valparaiso
U.S. 30 in Schererville
Downtown Valparaiso
Valplayso in Valparaiso
Westchester Public Library in Chesterton
Ghost town
No thru traffic
Closed for business
Gallery
Main Street in Hobart
Broadway in Gary
Lake Station
IUN
Gary's Broadway
Highland's Highway Avenue
Shops on Main
Indiana lockdown
Growlers
Special delivery
Best Buy
Indiana lockdown
Indiana lockdown
Indiana lockdown
Indiana lockdown
Indiana lockdown
Indiana lockdown
Indiana lockdown
Indiana lockdown
Indiana lockdown
Indiana lockdown
Indiana lockdown
Indiana lockdown
Indiana lockdown
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.