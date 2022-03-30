Tower of Power to bring the funk to New Buffalo casino

Tower of Power will bring the funk to Four Winds New Buffalo.

The Oakland-based band, which has been playing soul, funk, R&B, jazz and jazz-funk since 1968, will perform at the Silver Creek Event Center at Four Winds New Buffalo at 11111 Wilson Road. The show will take place at 8 p.m. Central Standard Time on Saturday, Aug. 13.

"For more than 50 years, Tower of Power, originally called 'The Motown’s when the band first gathered, has delivered the best in funk and soul music. While having started out as a soul band, the group changed its mission that defined their sound and led them to Warner Brothers with their songs for East Bay Grease," The Pokagon Band of Potawatomi said in a press release.

The band's music has appeared on movie soundtracks like "City of God" and "Semi-Pro." It's collaborated over the years with many high-profile musicians like Huey Lewis, KMFDM, Rod Stewart, Jefferson Starship, Frankie Valli, Jefferson Starship, Paula Abdul and Jermaine Jackson.

"In 2018, the band went to Oakland to celebrate their landmark 50th anniversary and released 50 Years of Funk & Soul: Live at the Fox Theater. Their window-rattling grooves and raucous party spirit has been a soul staple throughout their half-century existence," the casino said in a press release. "The band has traveled the world and has enjoyed working on their own and backing legendary artists including Otis Redding, Elton John, Santana, Grateful Dead, John Lee Hooker, Aerosmith, Bonnie Raitt and countless other musicians. In working alongside musician greats, the band has been able to truly define their 'Oakland soul' that sets them apart and gives them that distinctive sound. The band continues to hit the road to provide a dynamic show for its fans all around the world who are starved for the band’s unique groove."

Tickets go on sale Friday and cost $39 to $59.

For more information, call 866-494-6371 or visit fourwindscasino.com.

