While “Swing State” deals with serious cultural and social issues and opposing viewpoints, Jeff Casey, director of Hammond’s Towle Theater’s “production of the musical, says these are addressed in a light-handed fashion.
“Some shows like this can get preachy and audiences can feel like they’re being preached to or at,” he said. “With this show, it’s about two characters going through stuff that we just happen to be observing. At no time do I feel like we’re proselytizing to the audience. It’s just being presented from each point of view.”
Opening Feb. 22 and running through March 10, “Swing” chronicles the unlikely relationship that develops between Bonnie, a born-again Christian elementary school teacher in the Midwest, and Neil, a gay chiropractor who makes his way to Bonnie’s neck of the woods. A friendship blossoms and truths are revealed when Bonnie seeks out Neil’s professional services to ease her chronic back pain.
Featuring songs such as “City Boy in the Hollow,” “One Nation Under Blank” and “Born Again Again,” “Swing” made its debut at the New York Musical Theatre Festival in 2012.
Towle Theater’s staging of “Swing” marks the musical’s Midwest debut.
“It’s timely and its current, but what really, really drew us to it was that it balances both perspectives,” Casey said. “It does not pick a side one way or the other. It presents these two very different people and the fond relationship they develop despite the fact that they have opposing viewpoints and lifestyles.”
Ellie Campbell is Bonnie and Mark LeBeau is Neil in Towle’s “Swing.”
“There are some parts that are laugh-out-loud funny and then there are some parts that will rip your heart out,” Casey said. “I think it’s a really well-balanced show … it shows we really can get past our differences if we start recognizing, in other people, our commonalities rather than focusing on our differences.”
Due to adult themes, “Swing” may not be appropriate for young or sensitive audiences.
Next up for Towle Theater is a production of the drama “Mama’s Boy,” scheduled to open May 3.”