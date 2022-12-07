Towle Theater announces lineup, schedule for 20th season

The Towle Theater in downtown Hammond announced the lineup of its 20th season, which people can check out at an upcoming season preview.

Cast members from past shows like Reefer Madness, Night Tide, Mama’s Boy, Hope and Gravity and Vivian Leigh will perform in the theater at 5205 Hohman Ave.

The season kicks off with the musical "Love, Linda (The Life of Mrs. Cole Porter)," which stars Linda J Wilczynski and is sponsored by Calumet Electric Supply Corp. It will run from Feb. 24-26 and March 3-5.

"In this tour-de-force one-woman show, Linda Lee Thomas (Mrs. Cole Porter), candidly recounts, through song and story, her life’s journey with Cole Porter. Though Porter was gay, their companionship and love lasted through 35 years of marriage and a spectacular, glamour-filled life," Director of Administration Kevin Bellamy said in a press release. "With innovative arrangements, the timeless music and lyrics of Cole Porter weave through the compelling narrative of Love, Linda, examining the darker sides of their life, while also celebrating the deep love that blossomed through their unconventional relationship."

Then the Towle will stage "Women in Jeopardy!" on May 5-7 and May 12-14. Sponsored by Vanis Salon & Day Spa and Meyers Glaros, it will feature performances by RJ Cecott, Alli Charton, Linda Cunningham, Emil Ginter, Stephanie Rohr and Rachel Silvert and is sponsored by Vanis Salon & Day Spa and Meyers Glaros.

"Thelma and Louise meets The First Wives Club in this fun and flirtatious comedy. Divorcées Mary and Jo are suspicious of their friend Liz’s new dentist boyfriend. He’s not just a weirdo; he may be a serial killer," Bellamy said. "After all, his hygienist just disappeared. Trading their wine glasses for spy glasses, imaginations run wild as the ladies try to discover the truth and save their friend in a hilarious off-road adventure."

"Murder Ballad" will be the summer musical, running from July 7-9, 14-16. It will star Ryan Alan Jones, Christopher Place, Beck Buechel and Natalie Rae.

"'Murder Ballad' is the dramatic story of a love triangle gone wrong, centering on Sara, an uptown girl who seems to have it all, but whose downtown past lingers enticingly and dangerously in front of her," Bellamy said.

The season wraps up with "Sidekicked," which will run the weekends of Sept. 8-10 and Sept. 15-17. It's sponsored by Gladish Law Group and stars Linda J Wilczynski.

"Vivian Vance, best known as Ethel Mertz on 'I Love Lucy,' breaks down her troubled past both on and off the TV screen in this biographical one-woman tour de force," Bellamy said.

A season preview will take place at 8 p.m. Jan. 7 and 2 p.m. on Jan. 8. The receptions will take place at 7 p.m. that Saturday and 1 p.m. that Sunday. It's $5 for season ticket holders and $10 to nonsubscribers who will be able to put $5 toward season tickets.

The Towle is selling tickets to all four shows for $75.

For more information, visit towletheater.org or call the box office at 219-937-8780.