Towle Theater kicks off 20th anniversary with play about Mrs. Cole Porter

The Towle Theatre will kick off its 20th anniversary season with the musical "Love, Linda (The Life of Mrs. Cole Porter)."

The play at the theater at 5205 Hohman Ave. features music and lyrics from Porter, the composer known for his Broadway works, witty urbanity and songs like "You're the Top," "C'est Magnifique" and "You Don't Know Paree."

"In this tour-de-force one-woman show, Linda Lee Thomas (Mrs. Cole Porter), candidly recounts, through song and story, her life’s journey with Cole Porter," Towle Theatre Director of Administration Kevin Bellamy said. "Though Porter was gay, their companionship and love lasted through 35 years of marriage and a spectacular, glamour-filled life. With innovative arrangements, the timeless music and lyrics of Cole Porter weave through the compelling narrative of 'Love, Linda' examining the darker sides of their life, while also celebrating the deep love that blossomed through their unconventional relationship."

The book is by Stevie Holland with Gary William Friedman. Friedman also contributed the arrangements and additional music to the play.

"The Towle is excited to have Linda J. Wilczynski back on their stage as Linda Lee Thomas," Bellamy said. "Previously, Linda has been seen at the Towle Theater as Vivien Leigh in Vivien Leigh: The Last Press Conference. She has also appeared in Parade, Tick Tick Boom! and Ordinary Days. The Towle also welcomes back Valerie Webdell as music director and pianist."

The play will run the weekends of Feb. 24-26 and March 3-5. The performances are at 8 p.m. on Fridays and Saturdays and at 2 p.m. on Sundays.

Tickets are $24 and are nonrefundable. No late seating is allowed in the black box theater, so be forewarned.

For more information, call 219-937-8780 or visit towletheater.org.