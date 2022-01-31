Towle Theater to host auditions for 'Hope and Gravity'

The Towle Theater in Hammond will host auditions this weekend for the upcoming comedy "Hope and Gravity" by playwright Michael Hollinger.

Auditions will take place from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday at Theater Wit in Chicago and at 11:30 a.m. Sunday at the Towle Theater at 5205 Hohman Ave. in downtown Hammond.

Actors should be prepared to deliver a 1-minute comedic monologue from a contemporary play and have an alternative if asked. They may be asked to read from the play's script.

The auditions are open to strong actors over the age of 21 of all types.

The play will be directed by Suzanne Nyham, who performed the one-woman show "Shirley Valentine" at the Towle a few years ago. It will be staged in May with rehearsals beginning in March.

It's by Hollinger, a professor at Villanova University and an alum of New Dramatists whose other works include "Opus," "Cyrano," "Ghost-Writer" and "Tooth and Claw."

"When an elevator falls in a major city, nine lives intersect in surprising ways, both comic and tragic—through love and sex, poetry and dentistry; in offices, homes, and hotel rooms," the theater said in a press release. "Jill longs for Steve, who’s engaged to Barb, who hooks up with Peter, who’s already having an affair with Nan, who’s married to Marty, who subscribes to Elevator World. Meanwhile, nine stories off the ground, Douglas meets Tanya—who’s hoping to get pregnant with Hal—and a little miracle changes hands. By turns hilarious and profound, 'Hope and Gravity' traces the barely perceivable threads that connect us all."

It's part of the 19th season at The Towle Theater, which also will stage the musical comedy "Murder for Two" in February and March and the musical "Reefer Madness" this summer. It will conclude with "The Last Lifeboat," a story about the sinking of the Titanic.

Anyone interested in auditioning can submit a headshot, resume and proof of vaccination to auditions@towletheater.org.

For more information, call 219-937-8780 or visit towletheater.org.

