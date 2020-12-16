Towle Theatre to stream 'Estella Scrooge,' an updated spin on Dickens' Christmas classic

The Towle Theatre in Hammond is streaming the world premiere of "Estella Scrooge: A Christmas Carol with a Twist," an updated spin on Charles Dickens' Christmas classic that was produced for the pandemic era.
"The story follows Estella Scrooge, a modern-day Wall Street tycoon with a penchant for foreclosing," the Towle Theatre said in a press release. "A hotelier in her hometown of Pickwick, Ohio has defaulted on his mortgage and Estella fancies the idea of lowering the boom personally. Arriving at Harthouse on Christmas Eve, Estella discovers that the defaulting party is her childhood friend Pip Nickleby. A good and generous soul, Pip has transformed the property into a refuge for the sick, dispossessed and homeless. A freak snowstorm forces Estella to take refuge. That night, just as it happened to her ancestor Ebenezer, she is haunted by three visitations…and oh, what uninvited houseguests they are!"
In addition to Dickens' 1843 novella that's performed on stages all around the country during the holiday season, the new play also draws from his other work, including "Great Expectations," "Little Dorrit" and "Bleak House."
“I’m so happy to bring this new musical to life in the midst of these mad and maddening times. The creative team nimbly learned new techniques to bring the actors and their characters together," director and co-writer John Caird said. "It’s wonderful to provide employment for the theater community while we enliven the classic Christmas Carol story, refashioned with a new twist for today. At a time of great conflict and hardship, I hope we can shine a little ray of optimism into the surrounding darkness.”
The play was produced by Streaming Musicials in association with WitzEnd Production. It was developed at the Rubicon Theatre Company in Ventura, California and stars 24 Broadway actors, including Betsy Wolfe from "Waitress," Clifton Duncan from "The Play That Goes Wrong" and Lauren Patten from "Jagged Little Pill." Danny Burstein, a Tony Award nominee for "Moulin Rouge," portrays the iconic miser Ebenezer Scrooge.
“This piece was a joy to create, from the first beat of the idea to the culmination of the film. Discovering how these Dickensian characters from different novels would interact together and tell a cohesive story with a distinct musical voice was both a challenge and a thrill," co-writer and composer Paul Gordon said. "I believe in finding new ways of sharing the magic of musical theater with the world and now it’s more important than ever to escape for a few hours with a message of love and hope. I’m proud to be part of this creative team and to bring our community together in a responsible way during these challenging times.”
Tickets to "Estella Scrooge" can be purchased from the Towle Theatre website and streamed through StreamingMusicals.com. It's $29.99 for a 72-hour video period or $44.99 for unlimited viewing.
For more information or tickets, visit towletheater.org or call 219-937-8780.
