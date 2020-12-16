Towle Theatre to stream 'Estella Scrooge,' an updated spin on Dickens' Christmas classic

The Towle Theatre in Hammond is streaming the world premiere of "Estella Scrooge: A Christmas Carol with a Twist," an updated spin on Charles Dickens' Christmas classic that was produced for the pandemic era.

"The story follows Estella Scrooge, a modern-day Wall Street tycoon with a penchant for foreclosing," the Towle Theatre said in a press release. "A hotelier in her hometown of Pickwick, Ohio has defaulted on his mortgage and Estella fancies the idea of lowering the boom personally. Arriving at Harthouse on Christmas Eve, Estella discovers that the defaulting party is her childhood friend Pip Nickleby. A good and generous soul, Pip has transformed the property into a refuge for the sick, dispossessed and homeless. A freak snowstorm forces Estella to take refuge. That night, just as it happened to her ancestor Ebenezer, she is haunted by three visitations…and oh, what uninvited houseguests they are!"

In addition to Dickens' 1843 novella that's performed on stages all around the country during the holiday season, the new play also draws from his other work, including "Great Expectations," "Little Dorrit" and "Bleak House."