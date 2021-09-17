Towle turns ‘Tide,” returns to stage

Jeff Casey, director of Hammond’s Towle Theater’s “Night Tide,” described his theater’s return to action after more than a year away as an emotional experience.
“A lot of the people hadn’t sung live in front of other people in a really long time, and it just felt so good to be back,” he said. “Even though we’re still under some restraints with masking the audience, we’re thrilled to be open for the show.”
"Night Tide" runs Sept. 17 to Oct. 30. The play tells the tale of sailor Johnny Drake who, on his first shore leave, makes the acquaintance of Mora. Johnny first sees Mora working as a mermaid in a performance, but he comes to discover she may have a dark, murderous side.
“Tide” first came to life as a 1961 big screen thriller, which starred Dennis Hopper as Drake and Linda Lawson, who had small screen roles on shows ranging from “Peter Gunn” in the 50s to “ER” in the '00s, as Mora.
New York City writer and lyricist Taylor Tash reimagined “Night Tide” as a musical parody. In 2017, the play had a trial run at the New York Musical Festival.
Its Towle production serves as the show's fully realized world debut. The play was initially scheduled to be staged last year but was put on hold as a result of the pandemic.
“Because it’s very fluffy and kitschy and light in nature, we thought this would be the perfect show to come back with,” Casey said. “Like any great B-movie, it had the elements of a good story … luckily it’s so much better of a story than the movie. The movie moves kind of slow and I thought it was really artsy and fantastic at the time, but looking back, it hasn’t aged as well.”
RJ Cecott and Brittany Vogel lead a cast of nine thesps as Drake and Mora, respectively, in Towle’s production of “Tide.”
“They’re fantastic,” Casey said of his cast. “We have some people returning to us from as long as 10 years ago … and we have some recent returnees as well.”
“Night Tide” also marks the debut of new musical director TJ Anderson and vocal director Stephanie Rohr.
A Q&A with Tash and the cast and crew of “Tide” is scheduled following the Sept. 17 performance.
Next Up for Towle Theater is their much-beloved “Fabulous '50s Christmas,” scheduled to open Dec. 3.
FYI: “Night Tide” runs at 8 p.m. Sept. 17-18, 24-25, 30 and Oct. 1-2; 2 p.m. Sept. 19, 26 and Oct. 3 at Towle Theater, 5205 Hohman Ave., Hammond. Tickets are $21. Call 219-937-8780 or visit TOWLETHEATER.ORG