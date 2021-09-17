Towle turns ‘Tide,” returns to stage

Jeff Casey, director of Hammond’s Towle Theater’s “Night Tide,” described his theater’s return to action after more than a year away as an emotional experience.

“A lot of the people hadn’t sung live in front of other people in a really long time, and it just felt so good to be back,” he said. “Even though we’re still under some restraints with masking the audience, we’re thrilled to be open for the show.”

"Night Tide" runs Sept. 17 to Oct. 30. The play tells the tale of sailor Johnny Drake who, on his first shore leave, makes the acquaintance of Mora. Johnny first sees Mora working as a mermaid in a performance, but he comes to discover she may have a dark, murderous side.

“Tide” first came to life as a 1961 big screen thriller, which starred Dennis Hopper as Drake and Linda Lawson, who had small screen roles on shows ranging from “Peter Gunn” in the 50s to “ER” in the '00s, as Mora.

New York City writer and lyricist Taylor Tash reimagined “Night Tide” as a musical parody. In 2017, the play had a trial run at the New York Musical Festival.

Its Towle production serves as the show's fully realized world debut. The play was initially scheduled to be staged last year but was put on hold as a result of the pandemic.