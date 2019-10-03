Mike Glorioso, director of Valparaiso’s Chicago Street Theatre’s “The Toxic Avenger,” is the ideal go-to for bringing Halloween-time tales to the stage.
Last fall, Glorioso ushered in “The Evil Dead: The Musical” for Chicago Street, which proved to be a success and drew upon several of Glorioso’s crafty strengths.
“I’ve always loved Halloween and the genre of Halloween movies,” he said. “I’ve also worked at haunted houses in the past, and this is kind of taking the love of the movies and my background in prop making and haunted houses and putting it all into function. Having the knowledge of the effects we need to pull off a show like this is helpful.”
Opening Oct. 4 and running through Oct. 26,” “Toxic” is the tale of Melvin Ferd the Third, a scientist in New Jersey who, after being tossed into a vat of waste, morphs into a large green mutant set on saving the environment in his home state and winning the heart of Sarah, a local librarian.
Taking its cue from the 1984 B-film of the same name, “Toxic” was adapted for the stage by Joe DiPietro, who also created acclaimed musicals such as “I Love You, You’re Perfect, Now Change” and “Over the River and Through The Woods,” “
Featuring songs such as “Jersey Girl,” ‘”Hot Toxic Love” and “A Brand New Day in New Jersey,” Toxic” made its Off Broadway Debut in 2009, where it was nominated for a slew of Drama Desk, Outer Critics Circle and Drama League Awards.”
“’The Toxic Avenger’ is kind of the same thing as ‘The Evil Dead,’” Glorioso said. “(‘Avenger’ is) not as grotesque and not as blood heavy, but it’s still as funny and as inappropriate as ‘Evil Dead’ was.’”
The Oct.12 staging of “Toxic” is part of Chicago Street’s annual fundraiser and costume party. The 21 and older performance includes a meet and greet with Chicagoland television icon Svengoolie.
Due to adult situations, “Toxic” may not be appropriate for young or sensitive audiences.
Next up for Chicago Street Theatre is a production of “The Santaland Diaries,” scheduled to open Dec. 14.