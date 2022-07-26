Tracy Morgan to perform at Hard Rock Casino

You'll soon have a chance to hear about the pack of wild dogs that took over and successfully ran a Wendy’s, if they give an award for tarantula misplacement, if any books have given him that much trouble since Waldo went to that barber pole factory, how your boos do not scare him as he knows most of you are not ghosts and how he took that boat to Denver.

Tracy Morgan, the former "Saturday Night Live" star who played Tracy Jordan in "30 Rock," will perform Nov. 4 at Hard Rock Casino Northern Indiana in Gary. Doors open at 7 a.m.

Tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday for the chance to see Morgan, who delivered such memorable lines as "Stop eating people's old French fries, pigeon. Have some self-respect. Don't you know you can fly?" and “Oh, yeah. There’s a garbage bag in the hallway with a reef shark in it. Just put him in the tub with a reef. What’s for dinner tonight? I want pierogies” on the long-running and critically acclaimed "30 Rock" sitcom.

"Tracy Morgan is one of the most well-respected comedians in his field. Known for starring on seven seasons of NBC’s Emmy and Golden Globe Award-winning '30 Rock,' Morgan appeared opposite Tina Fey and Alec Baldwin as Tracy Jordan, the unpredictable star of Liz Lemon’s hit variety show, TGS with Tracy Jordan," Hard Rock Casino said in a press release.

Morgan is touring the country on his "No Disrespect" tour.

He's racked up many credits in film and television over the years, including "What Men Want" and "Green Eggs & Ham."

"Tracy can currently be seen in the fourth season of TBS’ 'The Last OG,' which he also executive produces. Most recently, Morgan can be seen in Amazon’s 'Coming 2 America' alongside Eddie Murphy, Arsenio Hall, Jermaine Fowler, which was released in March 2021 and the animated movie 'Scoob!' which was released on PVOD on May 14th, 2020," Hard Rock Casino said in a press release.

Tickets start at $55 for the seated show.

For more information, call 219-228-2383 or visit hardrockcasinonorthernindiana.com.