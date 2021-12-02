Trans Siberian Orchestra tribute, other rock bands to play Avenue 912

Trans Siberian Orchestra, Crosby, Stills & Nash, Pink Floyd and 1980s hair metal tribute bands will be playing at Avenue 912 in Griffith this month.
Trans Infinity Orchestra Show featuring Infinity will perform a salute to the Trans Siberian Orchestra's famous holiday show at 6 p.m. Friday.
Expect a mix of Christmas music, classical music and rock.
"Trans-Infinity Orchestra was created to be a holiday experience for all. Featuring the music of Trans Siberian Orchestra, and telling the story of Christmas around the world," Avenue 912 said in a press release. This is done with a musical ensemble second to none, an angelic choir and a light show that is state of the art. Of course, it would not be complete without snow machines and other surprises that come along with this fantastic production."
At 6:30 p.m. Saturday, Crosby, Stills & Nash tribute band Marrakesh Express and The Steepwater Band will play a show titled "A Night at the Crossroads. Where Woodstock meets Blues - Rock."
X-Rock 103.9 is presenting the classic rock concert.
"Marrakesh Express and The Steepwater Band are co-headlining," Avenue 912 owner Patrick Murdock said. "It's two Region bands. One is international. The other has played all over the United States."
Then at 7 p.m. Dec. 10, Avenue 912 will host a Hairbanger's Ball tribute to the heavy metal of the 1980s.
"Hairbanger’s Ball was established out of Chicago in 2001. What started off as a 'What If' idea quickly turned this band into one of the most sought-after '80’s Hair Rock Tribute Bands' in the United States," Avenue 912 said in a press release. "Performing over 150 shows a year for 15 years says it all. Their show is in high demand for club venues, private parties and corporate events. This band has even been named 'Best Rock Band' by the public in their hometown of Chicago."
Pink Floyd tribute Echoes of Pompeii will play at 6 p.m. Dec. 18, followed by the popular local act the Crawpuppies at 7 p.m. on New Year's Eve.
For more information or tickets, visit avenue912events.com.
NWI Business Ins and Outs: Planet Fitness, Domino's, Katie Rose Boutique and downtown CP dining igloos opening; stores on the move in Porter County
Coming soon
Open
Named after daughters
Open
Relocating
Moving
Opening
Closing
Provided
Open
WATCH NOW: Riding Shotgun with NWI Cops — Patrolling Lowell with Cpl. Aaron Crawford
NWI Business Ins and Outs: Olive Garden, Red Nar Mediterranean Grill, Santa, Southlake Mall vendor pop-up and Powell's Books coming
NWI Business Ins and Outs: Olive Garden, Red Nar Mediterranean Grill, Santa, Southlake Mall vendor pop-up and Powell's Books coming