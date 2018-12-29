Travel Channel to air Gary 'Demon House' movie several times in January

The Travel Channel announced it will air multiple showings of Zac Bagans' "Demon House" movie about a house that a former renter claimed was infested with 200 demons that possessed her children in Gary's Glen Park neighborhood in January.
Premiering at 8 p.m. on New Year's Day and followed with a one-hour special with never-before-seen footage, "Demon House" also will be shown on the Travel Channel at 11 p.m. Jan 2; 7 p.m. Jan. 19; and 12 a.m. Jan. 20.
"After buying a haunted home in Gary, Indiana, over the phone, paranormal investigator Zak Bagans and his crew are unprepared for the demonic forces that await them at the location referred to as a 'portal to Hell,' " the Travel Channel said in its description of the film, which was released on video on demand earlier this year.
It tells the tale of former Gary resident Latoya Ammons, who told authorities her children levitated and walked backward up a wall after being possessed by demons in the house.
Bagans, a paranormal investigator and the host of the "Ghost Adventures" show on the Travel Channel, bought the home on Carolina Street in Gary over the phone, sight-unseen, after a 2014 Indianapolis Star story by former Times investigative reporter Marisa Kwiatkowski that went massively viral nationwide.
He and his crew investigated whether there really was a portal to hell and hundreds of demons in a white gable-roofed home in a quiet residential neighborhood in south Gary. They interviewed a Gary police officer and a priest from Merrillville who performed exorcisms on the Ammons family.
Bagans demolished the house at 3860 Carolina St. after shooting the movie and had expressed concerns if it "were too dangerous to release," because it could subject viewers to demonic possession. No cases of that have yet been reported.