Traveling Indiana Historical Society exhibit on display in LaPorte

A traveling Indiana Historical Society exhibit will teach people how to take care of their old family photographs, including images that date back to the 19th century.
"A Perfect Likeness: Care and Identification of Family Photographs" will be displayed through Nov. 3 at the LaPorte County Historical Society Museum located at 2405 Indiana Ave. in LaPorte.
On loan from Indianapolis, the exhibit focuses how to pass down photographs from generation to generation. Sponsored by the Indiana Historical Society and the George Eastman House International Museum of Photography and Film, it also shows how to take care of and preserve antiquated media like the daguerreotype, tintype, ambrotype, cabinet card and carte de visite.
“Although there is an established profession dedicated to conserving photographs, much of the research does not trickle down to the average person with cherished family photographs,” guest curator and historic photograph consultant Joan Hostetler said. “The goal of this exhibit is to bridge the gap by relaying information to the public on identifying, dating and caring for their photographs.”
Schools, libraries, museums and historic societies can book traveling exhibits from the Indiana Historic Society in Indianapolis by contacting Karen DePauw at localhistoryservices@indianahistory.org or 317-233-3110.
The "A Perfect Likeness: Care and Identification of Family Photographs" exhibit at the LaPorte County Historical Society Museum can be viewed with masks from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday.
For more information, call 219-324-6767 or email info@laportecountyhistory.org.
Stay up-to-date on what's happening
Receive the latest in local entertainment news in your inbox weekly!