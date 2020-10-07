Traveling Indiana Historical Society exhibit on display in LaPorte

A traveling Indiana Historical Society exhibit will teach people how to take care of their old family photographs, including images that date back to the 19th century.

"A Perfect Likeness: Care and Identification of Family Photographs" will be displayed through Nov. 3 at the LaPorte County Historical Society Museum located at 2405 Indiana Ave. in LaPorte.

On loan from Indianapolis, the exhibit focuses how to pass down photographs from generation to generation. Sponsored by the Indiana Historical Society and the George Eastman House International Museum of Photography and Film, it also shows how to take care of and preserve antiquated media like the daguerreotype, tintype, ambrotype, cabinet card and carte de visite.

“Although there is an established profession dedicated to conserving photographs, much of the research does not trickle down to the average person with cherished family photographs,” guest curator and historic photograph consultant Joan Hostetler said. “The goal of this exhibit is to bridge the gap by relaying information to the public on identifying, dating and caring for their photographs.”