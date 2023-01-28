Traveling Smithsonian exhibit coming to the Isle a la Cache Museum

The Smithsonian's traveling "Journey Stories" exhibition stamped its passport to the Isle a la Cache Museum in the south suburbs.

The exhibition on how movement shaped the nation opens on Feb. 1 at Isle a la Cache Museum at 501 E. Romeo Road in Romeoville. It runs through April 30.

"The exhibition highlights some of the major shifts in the history of the United States, when large groups of people moved for various reasons," said Tina Riley, the facility supervisor at the Forest Preserve of Will County's Isle a la Cache. "It helps us reflect on the experience of our ancestors, as well as our own mobility, something we often take for granted. Where you live is important; how you got there can be an interesting story."

It covers Western expansion, Native American displacement, the Great Migration of African Americans from the Deep South to northern cities like Chicago and Gary and advancements in transportation technology.

The Isle a la Cache staff crafted complimentary programs that will run from February through April. People can step into an explorer's shoes and learn more about the subject at Quest – A Joliet and Marquette Adventure for Adults on Feb. 18, Journaling Journeys on Feb. 25, Postcard Palooza on March 19 and Bike and Brake for History on April 29.

The museum is open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesdays through Saturdays and from noon until 4 p.m. Sundays.

For more information, visit ReconnectWithNature.org