Traveling Warhol exhibit coming to Eiteljorg Museum

Fans of pop art may want to consider a road trip down to Indy this year to check out a major exhibition that will be making a stop there.

A traveling Andy Warhol exhibit is coming to the Eiteljorg Museum of American Indians and Western Art in downtown Indianapolis.

"Warhol's West," a collection of his screenprints of Native and Western subjects, will be displayed at 500 W. Washington St. in the White River State Park from March 12 through August 7.

Organized by the Booth Western Art Museum and the Cochran Collection in Georgia, "Warhol's West" features screenprints that Warhol made of Geronimo, Annie Oakley, Sitting Bull and other historical Western figures. It also features pop culture figures associated with the West like John Wayne.

Viewers can see source materials like photographs that inspired his work, movie posters from one of his films and pictures of Native Americans by photographer Edward S. Curtis that Warhol collected.

The exhibition features 21 original silkscreen prints, including many from the "Cowboys and Indians" series he created shortly before his death in 1987.

Warhol, a Pittsburgh native who got his start setting up department store window displays, was, of course, one of the most celebrated and iconic artists of the 20th century, known for his art world parties at his legendary Factory, ties with the Velvet Underground and Jean Michel Basquiat and his oft-quoted remark that "everyone will be famous for 15 minutes." His many masterpieces include screenprints of the Campbell's Soup can, Marilyn Monroe and Chairman Mao.

He had a lifelong interest in the West, collecting Western and Native American art.

“With the Eiteljorg Museum’s focus on the art, history and cultures of Native America and the American West, we are looking forward to hosting this thought-provoking exhibition of Andy Warhol’s late-career work,” Eiteljorg President and CEO John Vanausdall said. “I have encountered many people who were unaware and surprised to learn of Andy Warhol’s fascination with the West. However, the myths and realities of the American West have always been a profound part of our nation’s persona. And so, it is really no surprise that the icon of Pop Art, Warhol, was inspired by this area of American mythology; and the works he created are sure to fascinate Eiteljorg visitors.”

For more information, visit eiteljorg.org or call 317-636-9378.

