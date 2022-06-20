'Trees, Land, Sky: Modern Landscapes' on display at South Shore Arts

“Trees, Land, Sky: Modern Landscapes by Kerri Mommer” is now on display at South Shore Arts in Munster.

The exhibit is hanging at Atrium Gallery at the Center for Visual & Performing Arts at 1040 Ridge Road. It's Mommer's first solo exhibit at South Shore Arts.

"Mommer is a multi-talented artist from the Midwest having had multiple shows throughout large swaths of Indiana, Iowa, and Chicago," Gallery Coordinator Brandon Johnson said in a news release.

"Mommer’s work has been displayed in numerous group and juried shows over the years, including the South Shore Arts Annual Salon Show," Johnson said. "Mommer is active in the regional art community having worked with the Diversified Art Visionaries, the South Lake Artists Co-op, and Artist in Residence-Hammond. She works primarily in water-based media such as watercolor and acrylic paint."

An opening reception will take place from 5:30-8 p.m. Thursday.

The exhibition features landscape paintings Mommer created depicting nature.

"During the past few years, Mommer has taken to hiking outdoors in order to immerse herself in the wellspring of the natural world," Johnson said. "Longing for fresh air and nature, the artist found her inspiration. Is there a better source of inspiration than that of nature? Ever-changing, a constant unbroken cycle of life, death, and rebirth amongst the land and trees. To look at a sky constantly moving, the face of which is different each day. The world is moving, and Kerri is observing. Whether that observation takes place through the lens of a camera or the brushstroke of a paintbrush, Kerri’s work has been informed by her keen eyes, and through their recordings crafted into her new body of work."

Her work has been evolving. It's not strictly representational and is meant to evoke a response in the viewer.

“'Trees, Land, Sky' marks a turning point from Mommer’s past bodies of artwork, a switch from her preferred medium of watercolor to new, larger works done with acrylic paint," Johnson said. "These new landscapes burst forth in a dance of expressionism that teeters on the edges of abstraction. Where realism may falter, Mommer can paint whatever can be imagined, reaching beyond the boundaries of reality. Unbound by the rules of realism, Mommer’s landscapes can take on a layer of symbolism that otherwise might be lost. These landscapes capture a world of duality. A world that can be bright, hopeful, and even spiritual. But also, a world that is teetering on the edge, unsure, and unstable. A balance of optimism and pessimism. Leaving the viewer with the question of what will the natural world be like in the future?"

