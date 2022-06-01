Trevor Noah to perform standup at Hard Rock Live

"The Daily Show" host Trevor Noah will perform standup comedy at the Hard Rock Live Casino in Gary.

He will appear at the venue at 5400 West 29th Ave. at 6:30 p.m. Aug. 13. It's a stop on his “Back to Abnormal” Tour.

"Trevor Noah is the most successful comedian in Africa and is the host of the Emmy Award-winning 'The Daily Show”' on Comedy Central. Under Trevor, 'The Daily Show with Trevor Noah' has broken free from the restraints of a 30-minute linear show, producing engaging social content, award-winning digital series, podcasts and more for its global audience," the Hard Rock Casino said in a press release. "In 2020, 'The Daily Show with Trevor Noah' received six Emmy Award nominations, including Outstanding Variety Talk Series and Outstanding Writing for A Variety Series."

Noah has starred in 11 comedy specials, most recently “Trevor Noah: Son of Patricia" on Netflix. It won an NAACP Image Award for Outstanding Variety Show and got a Grammy Award nomination for Best Comedy Album.

“We are excited to have Hard Rock Live included as part of Trevor Noah’s “Back to Abnormal Tour” this summer. This will be a performance you won’t want to miss," Hard Rock Casino Northern Indiana Director of Entertainment Jeff Clayton said.

Tickets to the seated show are $79.50 and up.

For more information, call 219-228-2383 or visit hardrockcasinonorthernindiana.com.

