Triplets to sing country music at rescheduled Munster show

Taylor Red, a group of identical triplet singers who sing country music, will perform a rescheduled concert in Munster next month.
Live On Stage, Inc. and Lakeshore Community Concerts planned to bring the pop country sibling trio to sing as part of its 2021-2022 concert season in August but the show was delayed because of the coronavirus pandemic. Taylor Red will now take the stage at 7 p.m. on Wednesday, Feb. 9 at the Munster High School Auditorium at 8808 Columbia Ave. in Munster.
The group is known for their "pure infectious energy," according to Red Street Records President Mark Lusk.
"Identical triplet sisters Nika, Natalie and Nicole Taylor compose the girl band Taylor Red whose sound is best described as Young, Fun, and Country," the organizers said in a press release. "They are singers, songwriters, composers, and multi-instrumentalists who play guitar, banjo, fiddle, and mandolin. Taylor Red has performed over 1,000 live shows across America and internationally in countries such as Norway and Canada."
Taylor Red has performed with many well-known artists over the years.
"Amy Grant, Charlie Daniels, Diamond Rio, Don Williams, High Valley, Josh Turner, Michael W. Smith, Neil McCoy and Ray Stevens include some of the artists the three girls have opened for throughout their career," the organizers said in a press release. "Additionally, the girls were featured in a national ad campaign for Sonic Drive-In in 2020. Their repertoire is influenced by the musical giants that paved the way for them, like Dolly Parton, Johnny Cash, and even Tom Petty and The Eagles."
Lakeshore Community Concerts has been staging live music in Northwest Indiana since 1947, offering "every man, woman and child the opportunity to experience the magic of live performance at an affordable cost.”
For more information or tickets, visit lakeshoreconcerts.org.